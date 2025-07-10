Scorchers re-sign Australia A pair for WBBL|11

Maddy Darke and Lilly Mills locked in for WBBL|11, signing one-year extensions with the Scorchers

Perth Scorchers are closer to finalising their list for Weber WBBL|11, re-signing Lilly Mills and Maddy Darke for the upcoming season.

Off-spinner Mills, who is poised to represent Australia A against India A next month, will extend her time in orange into a fifth season, having moved west from the Brisbane Heat to join the Scorchers ahead of WBBL|07.

The 24-year-old is already seventh on the club’s all-time WBBL wicket taking list and will be out to continue her heroics in a handy spin attack that also features Australia star Alana King and fellow off-spinner Amy Edgar.

"I’m stoked to be sticking around the Scorchers for another season," Mills said in a statement.

"The group we have currently is really building something and I’m excited to be part of it."

Perth Scorchers squad (so far) for WBBL|11: Chloe Ainsworth (W|12), Maddy Darke (W|11), Sophie Devine (W|11), Amy Edgar (W|11), Mikayla Hinkley (W|11), Ebony Hoskin (W|12), Alana King (W|12), Katie Mack (W|12), Lilly Mills (W|11), Beth Mooney (W|12), Paige Scholfield (W|11), Chloe Tryon (W|11) In: Katie Mack (Strikers), Chloe Tryon (Hurricanes), Paige Scholfield Out: Amy Jones (Stars), Brooke Halliday, Hemalatha Dayalan

Keeper-batter Darke, who has also been named in the four-day squad to meet India A, will be looking to further cement her spot in the Scorchers’ batting line-up in what will be her fourth season with the club.

The 24-year-old has been a force at the top of the order for Western Australia in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League and will hope to translate that dominance into the shortest format, having featured in just four games in WBBL|10.

"I’m very excited to be extending with the Scorchers, I love being able to play my cricket here in Perth," Darke said.

"We’ve got a great group of people over here in the west and I’m excited to have another season with this bunch."

The Scorchers now have three local spots left to fill on their list for WBBL|11.

Last month, they revealed they had pulled off potentially the biggest local signing of the off-season, luring opener Katie Mack away from the Adelaide Strikers.

In the draft, they also looked to bolster their batting, selecting England’s Paige Scholfield alongside South Africa allrounder Chloe Tryon and pre-draft signing Sophie Devine.