'You need power': David backs Owen to feel at home in WI

Tim David has more experience playing in the Caribbean than any of Australia's T20 squad and believes Hobart Hurricanes teammate Mitch Owen's style is well suited to playing in the West Indies.

Owen is one of two potential T20 debutants alongside Matt Kuhnemann in Australia's 16-man squad to face West Indies in five T20 internationals beginning Sunday night in Jamaica (10am Monday AEST).

An Australian T20 cap would be the pinnacle of a remarkable six months following the Hurricanes opener's breakout KFC BBL|14 campaign, which led to deals in South Africa's SA20, the Pakistan Super League, Indian Premier League and Major League Cricket in the United States.

The 23-year-old, who earned his Aussie call up after equalling Craig Simmons' 39-ball record for the fastest BBL century to lead Hobart to their maiden Big Bash title, arrives in the Caribbean in top form after winning the MLC's most valuable player award for the 2025 season.

Owen goes on the attack for Washington Freedom // Sportzpics for MLC

"It's exciting for Mitch, it's his first time in the Australian team and your first series is special," said David, whose 31 matches – 24 in the Caribbean Premier League and seven during last year's T20 World Cup – make him the most experienced in Caribbean conditions in the current Australian squad.

"He's at the start of his career, so I'm sure he's going to have a lot of experiences playing in this part of the world.

"I'm fortunate that I've got a little bit of experience of playing T20 cricket in the Caribbean and Mitch's game suits up well to this style of cricket that's played over here.

"You can't be relying on the pitches being good. You need power to score at times, and you have to back yourself.

"Mitch has been playing super confident cricket, which powered us to a BBL title, but he's been doing it continuously throughout across the world.

"It's exciting time for him to come in … we actually haven't batted together very much because I'm normally down underneath in the change rooms under the stand at Bellerive (Oval waiting to bat) and Mitch is hitting them on the roof."

Owen hit 313 runs with a strike rate of almost 200 and took 14 wickets for Ricky Ponting's Washington Freedom to win the MLC's player of the tournament as his side went down to MI New York in last Sunday's final in Dallas.

"Since Big Bash, it's all happened so fast," said Owen as he joined David on the Unplayable Podcast at Australia's team hotel in Jamaica.

"It's just been on the go, so it's hard to have time to sit back and reflect on what the last six to eight months has looked like.

"But it's cool, it's what I've always wanted to do and always dreamt of doing, is to play cricket around the world.

"I'm taking it each tour at a time and just trying to stick to my process and do what has worked over the last six to eight months and just trying to learn from each opportunity and experience."

While the Tasmanian's T20 success has come at the top of the order, Australia's side is stacked with openers, including captain Mitch Marsh, Matt Short and Travis Head, who has been rested for this series but would be certain to feature in next year's T20 World Cup. However, Owen is content if his opportunities come further down the batting line-up.

03:46 Play video Owen plays innings of his life in BBL final masterclass

"There's some unbelievable players up there, so if it's down the order, that's another role I'm excited to take on," he said.

"It doesn't matter where it is in this team, if I can get a game, I'll be super happy."

David played a key role alongside Owen in Hobart's BBL|14 triumph, with his past two T20 tournaments seeing him part of squads that have won their maiden championship in their respective competitions – first the Hurricanes in January, then Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who ended an 18-year wait for their first IPL title in June.

David picked up a hamstring injury while fielding late in the tournament which meant he missed the playoffs as RCB beat Ponting's Punjab Kings. While it's meant his lead up to the Caribbean tour has been spent at home in Perth rehabbing his injury, missing an opportunity to represent the Hurricanes in Guyana's Global Super League, the 29-year-old said it had given him an opportunity reset ahead of a bumper eight months of T20 cricket that concludes with next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia host South Africa in three T20 internationals in the Top End next month following the West Indies series before David returns to the Caribbean for the St Lucia Kings' CPL campaign.

A three-match series in New Zealand and five T20s at home against India follow before David heads to the UAE for a brief stint with Sharjah Warriorz ahead of the Hurricanes' title defence kicking off with a grand final rematch against Sydney Thunder on December 16.

"Unfortunately, the injury was a little bit worse than initially thought but I was over there when the (RCB) boys got the job done in the final and it was great to be a part of that to win a franchise's first trophy – the last two tournaments I've played we've won trophies, that's incredibly satisfying as a player," David told the Unplayable Podcast.

00:54 Play video Tim David's advice for Windies batters, Kevlon's horror review

"It was just a good rehab block at home. I don't get much time with my calendar and how it normally is to be home.

"I was home for four weeks, which is probably the longest I'll be home in the next 12 months; that kind of period can set the rest of my year up.

"The CA medical team put me in touch with a really good physio and 'S&C' (strength and conditioning coach), and they worked with me closely … (to get) some good physical work in.

"To get a little bit of down time down on the golf course, at home, seeing friends and family, all that recharges you before a busy international series with Australia and other T20 commitments."

David said the next T20 World Cup beginning in seven months' time would be front of mind during the West Indies series despite several of Australia's stars being rested, with Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott and Matt Kuhneman the only players remaining from the Test squad following their 3-0 series triumph last Monday.

"I suppose the way it would be framed is that we're leading into the next World Cup and we're trying to find methods that are going to be successful in that World Cup," he said.

"It's important for the guys on the team to understand what that looks like and what their roles are going into that."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 10am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 10am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Kingston only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa