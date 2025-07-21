Harvey at home in Adelaide as SA opener switches BBL clubs

Mackenzie Harvey is all-in on his move to South Australia, signing with the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|15

After 45 matches with the Melbourne Renegades, Mackenzie Harvey has signed a one-year deal with the Adelaide Strikers ahead of KFC BBL|15.

It was understood that Harvey, who had previously finished a one-year deal with the Renegades following BBL|14, was on the radar of rival BBL clubs.

The 24-year-old, who joined South Australia’s men’s squad ahead of last summer, will now also call Adelaide Oval home in the BBL.

Harvey said he was eager to join the Strikers on their quest for a second BBL title this season.

"I'm incredibly excited to be signing with the Strikers and can't wait for the season to start," said Harvey.

"After such an amazing season with the South Australia Men and winning the One-Day Cup, Adelaide already feels like home. The support from the fans here is unbelievable, and the thought of playing in front of a packed Adelaide Oval is something I'm really looking forward to.”

Mackenzie Harvey at the Adelaide Oval after signing with the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|15 // Supplied

The left-hand batter had been with the Melbourne Renegades since he was 17, initially signing as a replacement player for Aaron Finch in January 2018.

Harvey made his Big Bash debut the following December, playing in the club’s maiden championship in BBL|08.

Two seasons later, Harvey made headlines for taking one of the best catches seen in the competition’s history, showcasing his athletic prowess and elite talent as one of Australia’s finest fielders.

00:57 Play video Freak! Harvey flies to nab 'catch of the season'

In BBL|11, he finished as the club’s second-highest run-scorer for the season, only behind captain Finch, with 231 runs and two half-centuries.

Despite scoring just 45 runs in five matches for the Renegades last season, Harvey impressed in South Australia’s victorious One-Day Cup campaign, making 334 runs at an average of 55.67, including two centuries.

Having seen his performances for the state side, list manager, Shaun Williams is optimistic about the impact Harvey can make to the Strikers squad ahead of a new season.

"We are thrilled to have Harvey commit to the Strikers,” said Williams.

“We saw firsthand the impact he had with the South Australia Men last summer. His dynamic batting and ability to take the game on from ball one are huge assets, but it’s also his energy and high-level skill in the field that make him such an exciting T20 prospect.”

03:54 Play video Harvey blazes second one-day hundred of the season

Harvey joins fellow South Australian teammate Jason Sangha (previously Sydney Thunder) as the second batter to join the Strikers from another club since the end of BBL|14.

The club have now filled 14 of a possible 18 list spots for BBL|15.

Contracted for BBL|15: Hasan Ali (contracted until BBL|15), Cameron Boyce (BBL|15), Jordan Buckingham (BBL|15), Alex Carey (BBL|17), Mackenzie Harvey (BBL|15), Thomas Kelly (BBL|16), Harry Nielsen (BBL|15), Jamie Overton (BBL|15), Lloyd Pope (BBL|16), Alex Ross (BBL|15), Jason Sangha (BBL|16), Matt Short (BBL|17), Henry Thorton (BBL|15), Luke Wood (BBL|15) In: Jason Sangha (Thunder), Mackenzie Harvey (Renegades) Outs: Brendan Doggett (Renegades), Jake Weatherald (Hurricanes) Uncontracted: James Bazley, Liam Haskett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short Internationals: Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Jamie Overton (England) Luke Wood (England)

