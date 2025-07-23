Handscomb marks milestone match with classy county ton

Australian Peter Handscomb has celebrated his 200th first-class cricket match in fine style, notching a century for his English county side Leicestershire

Former Australian Test batter Peter Handscomb has marked his 200th first-class game with a century to help put his English county side Leicestershire in control of their top-of-the-table clash with Derbyshire.

The Victorian, who played 20 Tests for Australia, is captain at Leicestershire and has steered the side to the top of the County Championship's second division, with Derbyshire second.

Handscomb resumed the second day's play on Wednesday on what must have been a very nervous 99 alongside Lewis Hill (132no), with the team cruising at 3-357.

The Australian quickly brought up his century but was out soon afterwards for 101 (171 balls, five fours) after a 191-run stand with Hill.

Hill also brought up a milestone, reaching 150 before being dismissed for 151 (310 balls, 12 fours).

Leicestershire added only 41 more to their overnight score as Derbyshire's Luis Reece finished with 6-56 to bowl out the visitors for 398.

When the home side batted, Rehan Ahmed took six wickets to add to his opening-day century as Leicestershire skittled Derbyshire for just 189 to establish a commanding first-innings lead of 209.

Ahmed, who registered 115 with the bat on Tuesday, then emulated Reece's exploits with a career-best 6-51, including removing Derbyshire top-scorers Caleb Jewell (54) and Harry Came (56), to keep his side in control.

In other action, Middlesex skipper Leus du Plooy joined teammates Max Holden and Kane Williamson in making a century before declaring on 8-625 at home to Northamptonshire.

The visitors reached 4-126 at stumps, trailing by 499, after Holden and Williamson increased their respective overnight scores from 137 to 151 and 88 to 114 and Du Plooy plundered 105.

At Cheltenham, Australian allrounder Chris Green and Tom Hartley starred with the bat as Lancashire assumed the upper hand against Gloucestershire.

Green posted 160 from 199 balls and Hartley hit 130 off 153 deliveries in a formidable first-innings total of 557 before unbeaten pair Ben Charlesworth (104) and Joe Phillips (60) helped the hosts to 1-179 in response after captain Cameron Bancroft (2) was trapped lbw by Sir James Anderson.

Ben Kellaway and Colin Ingram combined to give Glamorgan the ascendancy against Kent at Cardiff.

Resuming together at the crease, Kellaway ended on 90 and Ingram hit 87 in a first-innings total of 327 before Kent replied with 1-106 in their second innings, trailing by 66.

In Division One, Jack Leach claimed 6-63 as Somerset wrapped up a five-wicket win over Durham inside two days of their clash at Taunton.

The visitors, who resumed on 2-5 in their second innings, were bowled out for 190, with offspinner Archie Vaughan assisting Leach with 4-85.

Somerset required 86 for victory and reached the target in 19.2 overs, despite 4-39 from Durham's Callum Parkinson.

Lyndon James hit an unbeaten 203 for second-placed Nottinghamshire against Hampshire.

James's knock off 236 balls included 20 fours and eight sixes as the away side, who resumed on 5-241, declared on 8-578 at Southampton.

Hampshire trail by 498 runs after closing on 80 without loss.