Proteas' big guns picked for Aussie white-ball tour

South Africa's Test and one-day captain Temba Bavuma, along with T20 skipper Aiden Markram, will return to lead the Proteas' six-game white-ball tour of Australia next month.

Young batters Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius have been included in both squads for three T20 matches in Darwin and Cairns between August 10-16 followed by three one-day internationals in Cairns and Mackay from August 19-24.

Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has also earned a maiden limited overs call-up and features in both the T20I and ODI squads.

South Africa T20 squad v Australia: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen South Africa ODI squad v Australia: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

Subrayen, 31, recently made his Test debut in Zimbabwe, as did Brevis, 22, and Pretorius, 19.

South Africa men's head coach Shukri Conrad announced the near full-strength squads overnight with Bavuma set to make his comeback from a hamstring injury suffered during his side's memorable World Test Championship triumph over Australia at Lord's in June.

The Proteas rested several regulars for their two-Test series and ongoing T20 tri-series tournament in Zimbabwe that also includes New Zealand, with Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs returning for the Australian Top End tour.

The quartet, along with seamers Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi also feature in both squads.

"It's great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC final," said Conrad.

"Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats.

"Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year's T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027.

"Touring Australia is never easy. We know their conditions and intensity will test us in every department, and that's exactly the kind of challenge we're after."

Key allrounder Marco Jansen will miss the tour as he recovers from surgery to his left thumb, while star spinner Keshav Maharaj is not part of the T20 squad after injuring his groin in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

Australia are expected to announce their squads for the series after their five-match T20 series against West Indies.

– with Reuters

Australia v South Africa T20Is 2025

August 10: First T20I v South Africa, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 12: Second T20I v South Africa, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 16: Third T20I v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

Australia v South Africa ODIs 2025

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST