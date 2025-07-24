Kerr, Jeh earn eleventh-hour state contracts

The Bulls have announced two late additions to their contracted players for the new season

Queensland have made a couple of late additions to their playing squad for the upcoming season with Zanden Jeh and Hayden Kerr becoming Bulls players.

It tops off a big month for the 22-year-old Jeh who was catapulted into the Australia A squad from relative obscurity having never played first-class or List A cricket.

Against Sri Lanka A, the left-arm spinner performed admirably in extremely batter-friendly conditions in Darwin, taking 3-132 from 43 overs in the second four-day clash.

Jeh's appearances in both red- and white-ball for Aus A means he was automatically upgraded to a state contract under the Cricket Australia contracting guidelines.

Jeh adds an extra spin option for Queensland as he joins leg-spinner Mitch Swepson and off-spinner Jack Sinfeld as the state's only front-line spinners.

Jeh receives his Australia A cap from national pace bowling coach Adam Griffith // supplied

He is also one of the 12 players selected to go to the MRF Academy for a 13-day training camp in Chennai from next week.

Allrounder Kerr has earned a career lifeline by filling the vacant spot on the Bulls list created by Ben McDermott.

Last month, McDermott was granted a release from his Queensland contract as he wished to move to Tasmania, where he played for eight seasons, for personal reasons.

The Bulls snapped up allrounder Kerr, who was not offered a NSW deal for the upcoming season having been in-and-out of the Blues side for six seasons.

Kerr played 13 List A and nine first-class matches for NSW but has most prominently been a valued member of the Sydney Sixers bowling attack, which included 10 matches last season.

The 29-year-old managed only two One-Day Cup matches last summer and was hopeful of a solid stint of playing time after signing with Glamorgan for the UK's T20 Blast, but was struck down a quad injury meant after playing just two games.

"We are very excited to have Zanden on our list after he narrowly missed out on a contract this season," Joe Dawes, QC's general manager of elite cricket, said.

"He no doubt learnt a lot and performed really well in Darwin, and I know the coaches are excited at having him in and around the group fulltime.

"With Liam Guthrie relocating to England, Hayden will reinforce our pace bowling depth and add his left-arm variety to the squad.

"He’s a talented all-round cricketer who has had a few injury setbacks in the past, so we’re excited to provide an environment for him to showcase his skill."

