Men's state squads: Ins and outs for the 2025-26 season

All the latest off field moves across the men's domestic competitions, as well as full state squads for the upcoming season

NSW | Queensland | South Australia | Tasmania | Victoria | Western Australia

New South Wales

The Blues were mid-table finishers in both competitions last season, finishing fourth in the Sheffield Shield and third in the One-Day Cup. They've backed in their youth ahead of this season, upgrading three highly-promising rookies in Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw and Will Salzmann.

They have lost a lot of experience however, with Jackson Bird returning to Tasmania for family reasons, Moises Henriques, who retired from playing Shield cricket and Daniel Hughes all omitted from the state's list.

However NSW have made it clear that the door is open for the likes of Henriques and Hughes, as well as fellow cut players Chris Green and Hayden Kerr, to feature in the One-Day Cup throughout the season.

Head coach: Greg Shipperd Squad: Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins*, Joel Davies, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood*, Sam Konstas*, Nathan Lyon*, Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, William Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw, Steve Smith*, Mitchell Starc*, Charlie Stobo, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa*. Rookies: Charlie Anderson, Ryan Hicks. Riley Kingsell, Jake Scott Ins: Joel Davies (upgraded rookie), Lachlan Shaw (upgraded rookie), Will Salzmann (upgraded rookie), Charlie Stobo (WA) Outs: Jackson Bird (Tasmania), Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Queensland

Very few changes for Queensland who finished last season with a wet sail to make the Sheffield Shield final despite sitting last halfway through the campaign.

Upgraded to the full contract list are young quicks Tom Straker and Tom Whitney, while another fast bowler Tom Balkin, 21, gets a crack on the rookie list after an impressive grade season.

Experienced left-armer Liam Guthrie has made the most of his English heritage to take a local player deal with Northamptonshire, while Bryce Street and Connor Sully missed out on a contract.

Head coach: Johan Botha Squad: Xavier Bartlett*, Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja*, Marnu Labuschagne*, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitch Swepson, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies: Lachy Aitken, Tom Balkin, Jem Ryan Ins: Tom Balkin, Tom Straker (upgraded rookie), Tom Whitney (upgraded rookie) Outs: Liam Guthrie, Bryce Street, Connor Sully * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

South Australia

South Australia ended 29 years of misery with their drought-breaking Sheffield Shield title last season and will be hoping to continue that with only two changes to their squad highlighting the stability of the current group.

SA have signed bowling allrounder Hanno Jacobs to a three-year deal following a breakthrough season in NSW, with WA-raised batter Douwtjie Hoogenboezem handed a rookie contract.

Fast bowler Harry Conway and rookie Kyle Brazell weren't offered new contracts for next season.

Head coach: Ryan Harris Squad: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey*, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Travis Head*, Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney*, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton. Rookies: Aidan Cahill, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Harry Matthias, Campbell Thompson Ins: Hanno Jacobs, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem Outs: Harry Conway, Kyle Brazell *Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Tasmania

It was a disappointing campaign for Tasmania with a fifth-placed finish in both competitions last summer, despite the highs of Hobart Hurricanes winning the Big Bash League.

Fast bowling veteran Jackson Bird and Queensland-bred left-arm quick Marcus Bean are the only additions for next season with the Tigers backing their group to "take the next step".

Talented allrounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan earns a full contract for the first time while spinner Jarrod Freeman is the only omission from last year's group.

Head coach: Jeff Vaughan Squad: Marcus Bean, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Nathan Ellis*, Bradley Hope, Matt Kuhnemann*, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster*, Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Raf MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor Ins: Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird (NSW), Nivethan Radhakrishnan (upgraded rookie) Outs: Jarrod Freeman * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Victoria

It was a season a what-ifs for Victoria after losing the One-Day Cup final to South Australia and missing out on the Sheffield Shield final by a fraction of a point.

The Vics have offered Blake Macdonald (NSW) and David Moody (WA) domestic cricket lifelines with the pair handed contracts for next season after previously being discarded by their home states. Exciting youngsters Jai Lemire, Harry Dixon, Oliver Peake and Callum Stow all come onto the main list too.

There are five omissions for Victoria, headlined by the retirements to Peter Siddle and Will Pucovski. Additionally, Jon Merlo, Josh Brown and rookie Reiley Mark were not offered contracts for next season.

Head coach: Chris Rogers Squad: Liam Blackford, Scott Boland*, Dylan Brasher, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Jai Lemire, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell*, Cam McClure, David Moody, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers, Matt Short*, Will Sutherland, Doug Warren. Rookies: Austin Anlezark, Oliver Peake, Tyler Pearson, Callum Stow Ins: Harry Dixon (upgraded rookie), Jai Lemire (upgraded rookie), Blake Macdonald, David Moody, Oliver Peake, Callum Stow Outs: Peter Siddle (retired), Will Pucovski (retired), Jon Merlo, Josh Brown, Reiley Mark * Denotes Cricket Australia contract



Western Australia

Western Australia's defence of their historic double three-peat in the Shield and One-Day Cup couldn't have finished any worse last summer, with their narrow defeat to Victoria in the final round of the four-day competition seeing them slip out of contention for a spot in the final to bottom of the standings to match their sixth-placed result in the 50-over matches.

WA have turned to youth to turn things around, with Mahli Beardman and under-19 rising stars Jordan Quiggin, Albert Esterhuysen and Simon Budge earning their maiden state deals. Additionally, emerging wicketkeeper-batter Joel Curtis has been rewarded after a breakthrough season that saw him play both formats and hit a Shield century.

Former international D'Arcy Short, spinner Hamish McKenzie and fast bowlers Sam Greer and Josh Vernon have not been offered contracts for the upcoming season, while fast man Charlie Stobo returns to his native NSW.