Seven-year first as Shield champions embrace stability

Sheffield Shield and one-day title holders make just two list changes as the seek sustained success in 2025-26

Sheffield Shield champions South Australia have made their fewest list changes in seven years as they seek to build on last summer's domestic dominance.

Ryan Harris' side won both men's state competitions in 2024-25, snapping a 29-year Sheffield Shield drought to spark wild celebrations as thousands of fans stormed Karen Rolton Oval once the winning runs were hit.

As previously announced, SA have signed allrounder Hanno Jacobs to a three-year deal following a breakthrough season in NSW, with WA-raised batter Douwtjie Hoogenboezem handed a rookie contract.

South Australia men's squad for 2025-26: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (CA), Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Travis Head (CA), Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney (c), Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton. Rookies: Aidan Cahill, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Harry Matthias, Campbell Thompson Ins: Hanno Jacobs, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem Outs: Harry Conway, Kyle Brazell

Fast bowler Harry Conway, who took eight wickets on county debut for Northamptonshire last weekend, and rookie Kyle Brazell, weren't offered new contracts for next season.

The two moves mark the fewest off-season changes for SA's men's squad since 2018, which was following the first of their five consecutive Sheffield Shield wooden spoons between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Harris said the squad was hungry to bring sustained success to South Australia.

"The squad's remarkable achievement of topping both ladders and clinching both championships last season is a testament to their relentless hard work, commitment, and dedication," the SA head coach said today.

"I am immensely proud of how far we've come together.

"We've demonstrated our ambition and capabilities. Lifting the Dean Jones Trophy and Sheffield Shield after two hard-fought finals last season has fuelled our hunger for continued success, and I look forward to seeing what this squad can do."

Jacobs, who hit a better than run-a-ball 61 against India for the Prime Minister's XI in December before making his first-class debut for NSW in February, returns to South Australia after representing the state at under-19 level in 2019 prior to moving to Canberra to further his studies.

The 23-year-old allrounder scored 355 runs at 27 and claimed 28 wickets in 10 appearances for the NSW and ACT second XIs over the past two summers to earn a call up to the Blues' Shield side where he took six wickets in two matches against Queensland and Victoria.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hanno back to South Australia," Harris said. "He has proven his potential in first-class cricket for NSW and showcased his all-round capabilities at this level.

"His recently acquired experience will be a valuable asset, and we are eager to see how he will contribute to the squad.

"We are fortunate to have a strong group of rookies, including the new addition of Dokey (Hoogenboezem). His impressive performances in the Second XI for Western Australia have us excited to see his development in our rookie program."

South African-born Hoogenboezem, the second addition to SA's 26-man roster for 2025-26, moved to Perth at a young age where he rose through the ranks at Premier Cricket club Melville before switching to Fremantle in 2021-22.

The left-handed opener amassed 269 runs in three innings for WA Second XI last season, including a 415-ball 128 not out against Victoria at Junction Oval in February. He also scored seven first grade half-centuries for Fremantle.

"It's an awesome opportunity to learn from some of the best cricketers in the country, and I hope to contribute to the success of the association. I can't wait to get started with the guys and be a part of the SACA community," Hoogenboezem said.

SA's list is bolstered by Cricket Australia-contracted stars Travis Head and Alex Carey, the latter who hit a sublime century in the fourth innings run chase of their Shield triumph in March.