County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the tenth round

Centuries to Beau Webster, Peter Handscomb and Chris Green in the latest round of the County Championship

Beau Webster – Warwickshire

57 (84) & 100no (166) 1-47 (20) & 3-39 (14.4) Season to date: 492 runs at 47.00, 14 wickets at 26.00

The Test allrounder made the quick trip back to the UK following the Frank Worrell Trophy and Warwickshire will be delighted that he did: Webster putting in a massive performance which included an unbeaten fourth-innings hundred in the daunting chase of 393.

After giving up a big first-innings lead, Webster's three wickets in the second innings pegged back Worcestershire to set up a memorable finish for the Bears. Webster came to the crease at 3-126 but after combining with Zen Malik (142) and Kai Smith (48no) the Tasmanian allrounder got his side over the line.

Corey Rocchiccioli – Warwickshire

0-28 (9) & 3-49 (19) Season to date: 15 wickets at 28.06

In the same vein as Webster, Rocchiccioli continued his fine red-ball form with a crucial three wickets in the second innings against Worcestershire. It takes his tally to 15 poles after three matches with the off-spinner growing in stature with every match.

Chris Green – Lancashire

160 (199) 2-73 (34) & 2-62 (27) Season to date: 301 runs at 100.33, 14 wickets at 29.85

Green's enormous northern summer continued with his second first-class ton of the campaign, a career-high 160. He put on a ninth-wicket stand of 212 with No.10 Tom Hartley, who also scored a century.

Then the spin pair went to work, with Green's four matching nicely with Hartley's 11 for the match as the Red Roses went on to win by nine wickets.

Marcus Harris – Lancashire

29 (67) Season to date: 854 runs at 61.00

Harris missed two matches before the T20 Blast break due to the birth of his child and in that time has lost his lead at the top of the run-scorers' list. He returned with a patient 29, and the Lancs No.4 was only required to bat once in the nine-wicket win.

Peter Handscomb – Leicestershire

101 (171) & 12 (9) Season to date: 583 runs at 41.64

Another victory for Handscomb's top-of-table Leicestershire and another hundred for the Victorian. It's Handscomb's second ton of the season and it proved crucial in the Foxes' win over Derbyshire, who on the back of Rehan Ahmed's 13-wicket haul will now be dreaming of promotion to Division One.

Caleb Jewell – Derbyshire

54 (107) & 41 (110) Season to date: 916 runs at 53.88

Jewell is approaching 1000 runs for the season after another solid performance in both innings against Leicestershire. The Tasmanian has passed 50 eight times now but only once converted those starts into a century. He sits third for total runs in Division Two in what has and continues to be a breakout campaign for the 28-year-old.

Daniel Hughes – Sussex

13 (29) & 14 (19) Season to date: 681 runs at 42.56

Possibly the veteran left-hander's worst match of the season as Sussex went down by an innings to Essex. He was out to Eagles quick Jamie Porter in both innings in a match to forget for Hughes and the Sharks.

Gurinder Sandhu – Sussex

3-122 (32) Season to date: 11 wickets at 30.63

Sandhu removed Essex captain Tom Westley and the centurion Jordan Cox but there wasn't much joy otherwise in a tough match for the Sussex bowlers. Essex piled on 504 runs after Sussex had been dismissed for 204 and Sandhu's 32 overs of toil were the most of any of the Sharks bowlers.

Will Sutherland – Yorkshire

0-89 (17) 17 (22) & 24no (49) Season to date: 61 runs at 30.50, 1 wicket at 142.00

Sutherland's second match for Yorkshire was a high-scoring draw against Surrey. The Victorian allrounder sent down 17 overs against the reigning champions without success, but spent some time at the crease on the final day as the match petered out to a draw.

Wes Agar – Kent

4-58 (17) & 1-40 (13) Season to date: 6 wickets at 43.83

Agar had his best return of the season after a tough opening two games to his third season with Kent. He was the best bowler in the first innings, taking 4-58 which included three of Glamorgan's top four batters as he was tasked with defended his side's paltry score of 155. That opening day capitulation ultimately cost Kent, who went down by five wickets to the Welsh county.

Todd Murphy – Gloucestershire

1-133 (41) & 1-32 (8) 22no (36) & 33 (56) Season to date: 8 wickets at 64.12, 74 runs at 24.66

It's been a steep learning curve for the highly-rated Murphy, who has had to bowl a lot of overs (141.1) early in his county career. His captain, fellow Australian Cameron Bancroft should keep faith in him but the Victorian will be hoping for a few more spin-friendly pitches.

Cameron Bancroft – Gloucestershire

2 (10) & 35 (90) Season to date: 738 runs at 46.12

Certainly not Bancroft's best match of the season, out to opposition captain James Anderson in both innings. Gloucestershire were forced to follow on after an under-par first innings and lost by nine wickets. They are sitting in sixth position (of eight) with only one win from 10 matches so Bancroft will need some big performances to ensure he side doesn't slide any further.

2025 Division One standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Surrey Men SRY 10 3 0 7 0 28 22 154 2 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 10 4 1 5 0 26 23 153 3 Somerset Men SOM 10 4 2 4 1 15 27 137 4 Warwickshire Men WAR 10 3 1 6 0 17 23 136 5 Sussex Men SSX 10 3 3 4 0 16 29 125 6 Hampshire Men HAM 10 2 2 6 0 11 26 117 7 Essex Men ESS 10 2 3 5 0 14 26 112 8 Durham Men DUR 10 2 4 4 0 21 26 111 9 Yorkshire Men YRK 10 2 4 4 1 15 26 104 10 Worcestershire Men WOR 10 1 6 3 0 10 28 78 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

2025 Division Two standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Leicestershire Men LEI 10 6 1 3 0 30 29 179 2 Glamorgan Men GLA 10 4 2 4 1 25 25 145 3 Derbyshire Men DBY 10 2 2 6 0 23 25 128 4 Lancashire Men LAN 10 2 2 6 0 19 25 124 5 Middlesex Men MSX 10 4 4 2 0 17 26 123 6 Gloucestershire Men GLO 10 1 3 6 0 26 26 116 7 Northamptonshire Men NOR 10 2 4 4 0 21 25 110 8 Kent Men KEN 10 2 5 3 0 14 22 92 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Essex: Maddie Penna (T20 Blast only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July), Alana King (June-July), Katie Mack (April-June)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Lloyd Pope (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only), Kurtis Patterson (May)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)