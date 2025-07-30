Thunder sign Aussie U19 pair for WBBL|11 campaign

Sydney Thunder have just one spot to fill on their list for Weber WBBL|11 after re-signing two young guns

Sydney Thunder have boosted their youthful depth for Weber WBBL|11, re-signing Australia Under-19 pair Sienna Eve and Ella Briscoe for the upcoming season.

The Thunder now have just one spot left to fill in their 15-player squad for WBBL|11 – which will be filled following the T20 Spring Challenge – as they look to build on their finals appearance last season.

Briscoe, a 19-year-old power-hitting allrounder, secured her place in Thunder’s WBBL|10 squad following a standout T20 Spring Challenge campaign last season.

She debuted in their opening game against the Hobart Hurricanes, playing one further game in her debut season.

Earlier this year, she was a core member of Australia’s Under-19 World Cup squad in Malaysia.

Sydney Thunder squad for WBBL|11 (so far): Chamari Athapaththu (W|12), Sam Bates (W|12), Ella Briscoe (W|11), Hannah Darlington (W|13), Sienna Eve (W|11), Hasrat Gill (W|12), Laura Harris (W|12), Shabnim Ismail (W|11), Heather Knight (W|11), Anika Learoyd (W|12), Phoebe Litchfield (W|13), Taneale Peschel (W|11), Georgia Voll (W|12), Tahlia Wilson (W|11) Ins: Laura Harris (Heat), Hasrat Gill (Stars) Outs: Georgia Adams Off contract: Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Claire Moore

"They're pretty quiet, but once you get them out of their shell, they're quite funny characters," Thunder keeper-batter Tahlia Wilson told cricket.com.au when asked about the pair.

"I'm lucky enough to play club cricket with Ella, so I've seen her grow from a little girl who wouldn't say much to now having a really big impact in the team.

"Both of them last year having that experience of Big Bash has only made them better as cricketers and people as well.

"Ella can hit a very big ball, as we saw in the Spring Challenge last year, and Sienna's very crafty with her left arm also."

Tahlia Wilson batting alongside Ella Briscoe during last season's T20 Spring Challenge // Getty

Eve, a 20-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner from Newcastle, has been a prolific wicket-taker throughout her time at under-age national and international level and last summer received the Alex Blackwell Medal for Female NSW Country Player of the Year.

She received her first Thunder contract last summer and played one game, and will add depth to a spin attack that also includes fellow left-armer – and Newcastle native – Sam Bates.

"Sienna is an incredible person and an incredibly talented cricketer," Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said in a statement.

"Her dedication to her craft and genuine passion for development are key reasons we’re committed to keeping her in lime green.

"Sienna’s involvement last season was part of a deliberate plan to have her playing, learning, and observing Sam Bates in action... one of the best left-arm finger spinners in domestic cricket.

"Having been part of our squad, we hope she not only enjoyed the experience but also developed her game alongside some of the world’s best.

"There's no doubt she has a massive future ahead, but she's also ready to make an impact right now and we're really excited to see what this season brings for her."