England to face 'massive challenge' without Leach: Lyon

England have made their spin pecking order clear during their home summer, but Nathan Lyon believes they are overlooking their best

Nathan Lyon says Jack Leach remains England's best spinner, and warned the tourists would face a "massive challenge" without him in this summer's Ashes Test series.

Leach, who played a memorable role with the bat alongside Ben Stokes' heroics at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes, last played for England on last year's tour of Pakistan, where he returned 16 wickets at 31.43.

That was a modest return compared to Pakistan's Moman Ali and Sajid Khan, but far outperformed Shoaib Bashir, the 21-year-old who was once Leach's understudy at Somerset.

Since the Pakistan tour Bashir has become England's first-choice spinner in series against New Zealand, Zimbabwe and India – until he suffered a series-ending finger injury at Lord's.

England then picked Liam Dawson for his first Test in eight years at Manchester, and have dropped him for the fifth Test starting tonight at The Oval, with Jacob Bethell returned to the playing XI as a part-time left-arm spin option alongside four quicks.

Lyon, who played county cricket last winter at Lancashire, said England icon Jimmy Anderson had told him Brendon McCullum and his men saw Bashir as their version of Lyon.

"I obviously played with Jimmy Anderson last year at Lancashire, and they basically said that they're picking Bashir to do what I do," Lyon said in Sydney where Westpac was unveiled as CA's new principal partner as part of a landmark four-year agreement that will see Australian teams wear a red 'W' on their shirt fronts.

"So I took a little bit of pride out of Jimmy respecting a little bit of what I've been able to do in my career.

"But Bashir has been okay.

"Jacob Bethell is playing this Test match (tonight at The Oval) and he looks like he'll take up the spin bowling from Liam Dawson.

"But in my eyes, Jack Leach is still their best spinner."

Leach, who missed the 2023 Ashes in England with a back injury, is currently the leading spinner in the County Championship's first division this season, with 39 wickets at 24.76, twice taking six wickets in an innings.

Leach claimed six wickets in the entire series on the 2021-22 Ashes tour, at 53.50.

"It is a massive role, and it can be a massive challenge for people who haven't done it in the past in these conditions," Lyon said of spin bowling in Australia.

"But I'm not going to let my secrets out so they come out and perform well out here."

Bashir, who looms as a likely inclusion in England's Ashes touring party should he have recovered from the finger injury, does have some experience in Australian conditions, playing three four-day games on an England Lions tour in January.

He leaked runs at 7.4 an over in his first innings and while offered tighter control in the second with 1-54 from 16 overs, he was outbowled in the match by WA spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

In the second match against the CA XI, Bashir returned 1-62 and 0-47, while in a match at NSW Blues' base Cricket Central against Australia A he took 1-74 as England Lions suffered an innings defeat.

"Our guys know how to play spin really well in this country," said Lyon, who will enter the Ashes one wicket away from equalling Glenn McGrath's record of 563 Test wickets.

"That's probably what helped me produce my skill to where it is at the moment.

"I know I'll keep trying getting better, and we'll see how their spinners go."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT