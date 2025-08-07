'They’re in our faces and we like that': Refreshed Rabada ready for Aussies

Fresh off a Mediterranean break, Kagiso Rabada is ready to lead a new-look Proteas pace attack as they take on the Aussies in Darwin

Feeling refreshed after a quick Greek holiday, a "fully fit" Kagiso Rabada is excited to reignite South Africa's battle with Australia in Sunday's first T20I in Darwin.

Rabada hasn’t played a competitive match since taking nine wickets in the Proteas' World Cup Test Championship final victory over the Aussies in early June, sitting out his side’s subsequent Test series against Zimbabwe in favour of a few days in the Mediterranean.

But the 30-year-old quick is ready to grab the white ball and renew hostilities with Australia in the BKT Tyres T20 and ODI series beginning this weekend.

"The rivalry between Australia and South Africa has always been something to behold," Rabada told reporters in Darwin.

"It's always some hard cricket being played ... whenever we play Australia.

"It always feels like they get the best out of us, because they're in our faces.

"And I guess we like that."

While South Africa are far from full strength, missing the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj from their white-ball squads, this multi-format tour gives their new faces a chance to make an impact.

Rabada said that under the leadership of newly appointed all-format coach Shukri Conrad, who has implemented some "left-field" strategies since taking over the white-ball side, the Proteas were looking to the new era of players to continue their strong record in ICC events.

Most recently, the African nation is coming off a win (WTC), a loss in the final (T20 World Cup) and a loss in the semi-final (ODI World Cup).

"We've got some exciting talent coming through, and for me that's extremely exciting to see," Rabada said.

"So they'll be wanting to thrive on this stage.

"It's just about trying to see where we're at as a team, (we're) moving into almost another generation.

"Players like myself and Aiden (Markram), we've been (around) for quite some time, so (now) we are adopting the leadership positions, the senior positions, and it's been happening for quite some time now.

"It just feels natural."

South Africa's spearhead pointed to a couple of players, 29-year-old left-arm quick Nandre Burger and 19-year-old firebrand Kwena Maphaka, as two in particular to watch.

A late-bloomer on the international stage, Burger has 13 internationals to his name since an impressive Test debut against India where he took 3-50 and 4-33.

Maphaka earned an IPL contract before he'd featured for South Africa in a men's international after an impressive Under-19 World Cup early last year. On T20I debut in December, one of his deliveries was clocked at 151.6kph.

For Rabada, now a senior figure in the South African attack, it's an opportunity to take the inexperienced players under his wing, especially the teenaged Maphaka.

"Yeah, I'd like to do that for quite a lot of the players," Rabada said.

"From my point of view, (I feel) that I'm obliged to almost take them under extra care.

"But I think he's going to learn from his own experiences as well and from his own journey. And we're just there to be a sounding board."

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: First T20I v South Africa, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 12: Second T20I v South Africa, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 16: Third T20I v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen