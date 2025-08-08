Gardner to stay a Sixer, signs long-term contract extension

Ashleigh Gardner will be in magenta for at least the next three seasons as the Sixers look to their long-term future

Sydney Sixers have ensured Ashleigh Gardner’s long-term future will be in magenta, after extending the superstar Australia allrounder’s contract by a further two seasons.

Gardner was already on the Sixers’ books for the upcoming Weber WBBL|11 season and will now remain with the club until at least the end of WBBL|13.

The 28-year-old will be key to the Sixers’ fortunes as they enter a new era under coach Matthew Mott, who took over from Charlotte Edwards following the latter’s rise to England head coach, and look to return to the top four after missing finals in five of the last six seasons.

Gardner’s extension comes after national teammate Ellyse Perry committed to a further three years with the Sixers back in June.

Sydney Sixers WBBL|11 squad (so far): Caoimhe Bray (W|12), Maitlan Brown (W|11), Lauren Cheatle (W|11), Sophia Dunkley (W|11) Ashleigh Gardner (W|13), Alyssa Healy (W|11), Elsa Hunter (W|12), Amelia Kerr (W|12), Ellyse Perry (W|13), Courtney Sippel (W|12), Mady Villiers (W|11) In: Elsa Hunter, Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers Out: Sophie Ecclestone (Strikers), Hollie Armitage Off contract: Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson, Sarah Bryce (Scotland/associate rookie)

"Ash is an incredibly important player in our side, and it’s essential for us to continue looking ahead and securing our players long-term to ensure our list is in the best possible position for the future," Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said.

"Ash has been a part of our club’s history for over a decade.

"We’ve watched her grow as a player and a person over the last ten years, and it’s been fantastic to see her become one of the very best in the world.

"We’re looking forward to an extremely exciting season of WBBL.

"We have a new head coach and plenty of exciting youth in our group, and now heading into the season with another piece of our core secured is really exciting for our fans and members."

One of the club’s foundation players, Gardner debuted in WBBL|01 and has played 135 matches, scoring 2607 runs and collecting more than 100 wickets.

She will again play a critical role with her off-spin in WBBL|11, forming a potent spin attack alongside New Zealand star Amelia Kerr, while Gardner will also hope to make a greater impact with the bat.

She had an uncharacteristically quiet campaign in WBBL|10 that yielded just 103 runs at 12.87.

However Gardner will not share the ball with English spin sensation Sophie Ecclestone this season, after the Sixers opted to overlook the left-arm tweaker with the No.1 pick in the draft, instead opting for a top-order batter in Sophia Dunkley.

The Sixers have confirmed 11 members of their WBBL|11 squad, with four spots remaining.