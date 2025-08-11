'Fiery' Maphaka shows why he's South Africa's next big thing

Teenage tyro from Johannesburg showed he's not about to take a backwards step against the Australians

Although South Africa lost to Australia by 17 runs in first BKT Tyres T20 on Sunday night, the performance of their 19-year-old quick has given the visitors plenty of reasons to get excited.

Kwena Maphaka (4-20) was the pick of the Proteas' bowlers on his way to the best haul of his fledgling international career and just as impressively showed his mettle in the face of a batting onslaught.

01:18 Play video Teenage Maphaka impresses with fast four-for

He began his spell with a wicket fourth ball, sending Mitch Owen's off stump cartwheeling.

Owen made a move to the leg side to give himself room to free his arms but Maphaka spotted the shuffle and fired in a fast one (144kph) that was out of the Tasmanian's reach.

Against Tim David (83 off 56), Maphaka bowled 11 deliveries at the rampant power-hitter and conceded only 14 runs, the best return from all the South African bowlers. He also captured his wicket, caught in the deep in the penultimate over.

He also appeared keen to get involved in a verbal exchange with David, 10 years his senior, which teammate Ryan Rickelton said was on brand for teen tyro.

"He's quite a fiery character," Rickelton told reporters after play.

"(But) he's very relaxed, very quiet in the change room.

"He had a bit of a go at Tim (David) there, but he's very competitive.

"He backs his ability which is great. It's cool to see a young guy stand up to Australia in their backyard. It's very promising for South African cricket.

"He's quite a relaxed guy in the change room but when he crosses that line, he's got a bit of white-line fever, which is quite exciting for us."

It's been a rapid rise for the left-armer from Johannesburg, who was player of the tournament at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup despite being only 17 years old.

He took 21 wickets at an average of 9.71 at that Cup, earning him an IPL contract, and two games with the Mumbai Indians before he had made his senior international debut.

Naturally, his South Africa debut wasn't far off and in his maiden ODI appearance, against Pakistan in December, the speed gun clocked him bowling 151kph.

Two weeks later Maphaka became South Africa's youngest Test debutant, at 18 years and 270 days.

At Marrara Stadium, Maphaka showed he's no bunny in the field either, which will delight new all-format coach Shukri Conrad who has expressed a desire to have no one-dimensional players in his XI.

The youngster took two sharp catches in the Powerplay, both off the bowling of now-senior quick Kagiso Rabada.

The first off Travis Head at short third travelled quickly and came the ball after George Linde had shelled a chance at point.

The second was another show of composure, after Mitch Marsh's attempted heave to the leg side hung in the Darwin night sky for six seconds before Maphaka safely pouched it.

With his birthday in April, Maphaka will still be 19 for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, a tournament he now looks certain to play a major role in.

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: Australia won by 17 runs

August 12: Second T20I, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 16: Third T20I, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen