Owen on ice as concussion, injuries force Aussie changes

Matt Short and Lance Morris both ruled out of the white-ball series with injuries while rising star Mitch Owen is in concussion protocols

Mitch Owen's potential ODI debut will have to wait with the rising star ruled out of the remainer of the white-ball series against South Africa with concussion.

Owen was struck during the second BKT Tyres T20 in Darwin after top-edging a Kagiso Rabada delivery into his helmet's grille from the second ball he faced.

The Tasmanian passed the on-field assessment but after he was dismissed, bowled by Kwena Maphaka for eight, he presented delayed symptoms of concussion.

As per Cricket Australia's concussion protocols, Owen will now have to sit out for a minimum of 12 days.

It means Owen will miss the deciding T20I in Cairns on Saturday and the subsequent three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

Matt Short and Lance Morris have also been ruled out of the ODI series and will instead focus on getting prepared for the start of the domestic summer.

Short was picked in both squads to face South Africa but a side injury that he picked up while training in the West Indies hasn't recovered as quickly as the medical staff had hoped.

It's been a frustrating period for the Victorian who missed the Champions Trophy semi-final in March with a quad injury and missed all five T20Is against West Indies with the side complaint.

Morris meanwhile was picked solely in the ODI squad for this winter series and looked primed to play his first international since November last year.

The WA quick had been with the Aussie camp in Darwin but he "reported lower back soreness and has returned to Perth for further investigation and assessment" according to a CA spokesperson.

Coming into the ODI squad are Matthew Kuhnemann, Aaron Hardie and Cooper Connolly, with Kuhnemann and Hardie already with the team from the T20 leg.

Australia's most in-form batter Tim David, whose past four T20I innings have yielded scores of 102no, 30, 83 and 50, has not been added to the one-day squad.

Although not initially selected, Hardie was brought in as cover for Short in Darwin when it appeared the Adelaide Strikers captain was unlikely to be right for the first two matches.

Kuhnemann's most recent ODI came in June 2022 during Australia's tour to Sri Lanka while Hardie was in this year's Champions Trophy squad but didn't feature. Connolly played in the CT semi-final loss to India.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who missed the second T20 with "flu-like symptoms", will remain with the squad.

The Aussies will also welcome back Queenslanders Xavier Bartlett and Marnus Labuschagne for the 50-over portion of the series.

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: Australia won by 17 runs

August 12: South Africa won by 56 runs

August 16: Third T20I v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen