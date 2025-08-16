Inside the mind of Maxwell: How he got the job done, again

03:24 Play video Chase-master Maxwell chomps up Proteas with supreme 62no

Like an algorithm constantly adjusting and updating, Glenn Maxwell's calculation skills were on display in yet another masterful white-ball run chase.

After his unbeaten 62 proved to be the difference in the BKT Tyes T20 decider against South Africa, the allrounder explained the thought process that helped him stay calm and orchestrate another successful closing act.

All international sides factor in player match-ups, short boundaries, clues from field positions and many more variables when they approach an innings, but it was the speed at which Maxwell was able to analyse the situation that kept Australia ahead of the game.

Take the final over for example. Australia needed four runs from four balls after Maxwell had hammered a ball through extra cover for four.

South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi then drew out two dots balls with on-pace deliveries with Maxwell getting bat to ball but not prepared to take a single to expose No.10 Adam Zampa.

Maxwell calculated the situation and premeditated an audacious reverse sweep – that looped over the short third man fielder and bounced away for the winning four.

"I was thinking about doing it the ball before," Maxwell told reporters of his winning shot on Saturday night.

"I felt like he was going to bowl a slower ball the ball before, so I could knock it into midwicket for two.

"And as soon as it was pace on, I realised I'd probably made a mistake. I hit it too well to get back for two.

"I was like, that's fine. I'll hit one of the last two balls, hopefully, for four.

"And I just felt like he wasn't going to go to the slower ball. I didn't think it was going to be as easy with the point (fielder) a little bit finer.

"And as soon as I saw it coming out of his hand, I was just like, get any bat on it and it's going to travel.

"So I got the ball wanted and was able to execute."

But Maxwell had more than just the final over to process.

The Victorian was the last recognised batter at the crease when No.8 Ben Dwarshuis walked out with 51 runs needed in six overs.

Maxwell raised eyebrows by turning down easy singles in the 15th over off the bowling of teen firebrand Kwena Maphaka. That decision wasn't a preconceived plan but instead completely situational and a move selected in the moment.

"I was hitting to the shorter side, and there was the slight breeze that way," Maxwell explained.

"I wanted to control that over as well as I could and then trust 'Dwarsh' from the other end where he had a few more options.

"I think if I had have taken a single the first ball, with him just starting his innings, it might have been tough for him to get going or get off strike straight away.

"It might have been a bit of a risk if I was at the non-striker's end for say, five balls of that over (which was) hitting to the shorter size of right hander.

"In the end, I got 11 (runs) off it, which is a win. And it kept the momentum going."

Dwarshuis only had to face six balls in the pair's crucial 28-ball, 41-run stand, with Maxwell very deliberately choosing when the left-hander would take strike.

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad admitted that his side he few answers for Maxwell but at the same time, didn't mind seeing the runs being refused as the chase approached its climax.

"He bosses the game," Conrad said of Maxwell.

"There's no doubt as to who's in charge. And turning down singles … we might have felt, yes, he kept us in the game, which he did, but he backs himself.

"That's what makes them a successful T20 and international team in all formats."

Maxwell will not take part in the ODI series between the sides that begins on Tuesday having called time on his 50-over career in June.

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: Australia won by 17 runs

August 12: South Africa won by 53 runs

August 16: Australia won by two wickets

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen (out with concussion), Matthew Short (out with injury), Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen