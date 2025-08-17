Maharaj out to make his case as three-format spinner

Overlooked for South Africa's T20 series, veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj says he still has plenty left in his career

Keshav Maharaj is hopeful his days as South Africa's three-format spinner aren't over after being left out of the recently concluded T20 series.

No SA spinner in history has as many international wickets as Maharaj's 299 and the 35-year-old is eager to fight his way back into the T20 side starting with the BKT Tyres ODI series starting on Tuesday.

Maharaj is one of five changes to the Proteas squad for the change of formats, coming in alongside ODI captain Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi.

The left-armer strained his groin during last month's Test series against Zimbabwe but he confirmed that injury was not a factor in his non-selection.

"Yeah, I'm available," Maharaj told reporters in Cairns on Sunday.

"I think 'Shuks' (coach Shukri Conrad) wants to try some things.

"He hasn't closed the door, so I'm hoping that I will get an opportunity to show him what I can do."

Maharaj featured heavily in last year's T20 World Cup, at which SA lost in the final to India, and his short-term goal is to make his country's squad at next year's tournament that will be held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March next year.

08:57 Play video Pleased with the progress we're making: Conrad

South Africa have a whopping 16 T20Is between now and the main event and Maharaj has no plans to drop one of the formats to help his longevity in the game.

"Not at all. Not yet," Maharaj said.

"The T20 World Cup in 2026 is a huge one for me.

"For now, I'm happy to play three formats.

"I still love bowling and until that passion falls away then I want to play all three formats for my country and be a match winner."

South Africa will host the ODI World Cup for the first time in 24 years when, together with Zimbabwe and Namibia, they will put on cricket's premiere event in 2027.

He was one of the Proteas' most important players during their heart-breaking 2023 campaign, where they lost the semi-final Australia in Kolkata.

He played all 10 matches and took 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.15.

But Maharaj isn't allowing himself to look that far ahead, saying the current series in northern Australia is more "an opportunity to try combinations" rather than full-on World Cup preparation.

Dropping out of the SA squad from the T20s are spin duo George Linde and Nqaba Peter, 19-year-old quick Kwena Maphaka and the vastly experienced Rassie van der Dussen.

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen