No glove, all love as in-form Carey bats away keeper rivalry

Alex Carey is happy to embrace his new role as a specialist batter in Australia's ODI side saying he has no ambition to regain the wicketkeeping mantle off Josh Inglis.

Carey was Australia's 50-over 'keeper for the best part of five years from 2018 until he was dropped one game into the 2023 World Cup in India.

Since then it's been Inglis who has been the first choice with the gloves, but Carey returned to the playing XI in England in September last year after Inglis suffered a quad complaint.

Carey made the most of his reprieve with scores of 74 and 77no in his first two innings, earning him a spot in Australia's Champions Trophy squad in February.

It was there, with both he and Inglis available, that Carey flourished in his role as a non-keeper.

He posted scores of 69 and 61 in Australia's only batting innings and proved his worth as a competent outfielder too, highlighted by his screamer against England.

00:29 Play video Screamer! Carey's cracking one-hander sends back Salt

"I think it's worked pretty well in the last six months," Carey told reporters of his new gloveless role.

"Any chance I get to play for Australia, I'm happy.

"I don't mind running around in the field and getting some Ks into the legs.

"I was out of the team for a little while post-World Cup and to be able to get back in and play some cricket in the white-ball format, it's been great. Happy to play whatever the role."

Selection chair George Bailey said prior to the series that the pecking order was clearly defined and that if both were selected it would be Carey to play as a "specialist batter".

But does the South Australia harbour any ambition to usurp Inglis as the preferred ODI keeper? "I guess you never say never," Carey said.

"We're pretty clear at the moment on where that sits. Both of us are pretty happy with that."

Called into the T20 squad to cover for the ill Inglis in Darwin, Carey said the extra few days in the warmth of northern Australia has helped him get a jump on his ODI preparation.

The unexpected call saw Carey picked for his first T20I in more than four years and the 33-year-old was delighted to return to the 20-over national set up.

And the fire still burns for him in the shortest format with a T20 World Cup just around the corner.

"It was great to reconnect with that group and who have been on fire," Carey said of the T20 squad, who have won 10 of their past 11 matches.

"I'll always try to continue to get better at batting and be available and ready if that opportunity comes up through illness or injury or form.

"If the chance comes, I'd love to put the hand up again."

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen