Konstas signs four-year contract extension with Thunder

Australian young gun Sam Konstas has extended his contract with the Sydney Thunder until the end of BBL|18.

The opening batter made headlines last summer after scoring the fastest half-century for the Sydney Thunder (off 20 balls) on Big Bash debut, while also becoming the youngest player to ever score a BBL fifty (19 years and 76 days).

He swiftly earnt his first men’s Test cap in last summer’s Boxing Day Test, where Konstas made another statement by making 60 runs before lunch on day one against India.

As a lifelong Thunder supporter, Konstas said the new deal feels just as surreal as signing his first contract.

“I remember being a fan in the stands watching my heroes like Davey (Warner), Michael Hussey and Andre Russell play for Thunder, so to re-sign for another four seasons is very exciting,” Konstas said.

"I just try to enjoy it – and I want that to inspire kids.

“I want to give back as much as I can, whether that’s signing autographs or getting out into the community.”

Having already been contracted for BBL|15, the additional three-season extension makes the 19-year-old one of just four BBL players contracted through to the end of BBL|18.

Konstas joins Max Bryant (Brisbane Heat), Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) and Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers) as players with contracts existing until 2029.

Seeing the progression Konstas has made in recent years, Sydney Thunder's general manager Trent Copeland said the extension of Konstas’ contract was one of the ‘easiest decisions’ the club has made.

“Since I started in this role, it’s been remarkable to watch Sam’s progression,” said Copeland.

“This deal is huge in terms of tenure, and we see it as part of a journey that will hopefully make him a Thunder player for life.”

Konstas finished BBL|14 with two half-centuries across five matches, amassing 122 runs at a strike rate of 128.42.

His opening partner for those matches was the Sydney Thunder skipper, David Warner, who Konstas praised for helping him develop his game last summer.



“Batting with Davey [Warner] last season was a great learning opportunity for me because he’s very strategic in the way that he goes about things,” said Konstas.

“I felt like I had a lot of clarity and freedom to play my game.”

Sam Konstas and David Warner have a chat in the middle during the Sydney Smash at the SCG in BBL|14 // Getty

Since falling just short of a second BBL title in January, the Sydney Thunder have added Pakistan allrounder Shadab Khan to their BBL|15 squad.

Shadab, who has already played 12 BBL matches across three clubs, is someone Konstas believes could have a significant impact on the Thunder in BBL|15.



“We’ve got an exciting group again which now includes Shadab,” said Konstas.

“I feel like this is the year we’re going to dominate."

Contracted for BBL|15: Tom Andrews (BBL|15), Wes Agar (BBL|15), Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Ollie Davies (BBL|15), Lockie Ferguson (BBL|15), Matt Gilkes (BBL|15), Chris Green (BBL|16), Ryan Hadley (BBL|15), Shadab Khan (BBL|15), Sam Konstas (BBL|18), Nathan McAndrew (BBL|15), Blake Nikitaras (BBL|15), Daniel Sams (BBL|15), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|15) Outs: Liam Hatcher (Stars), Jason Sangha (Strikers) Uncontracted: Dan Christian, Pat Cummins, Toby Gray, Nic Maddinson, Will Salzmann Internationals: Sam Billings (England), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

While the motivation for the Thunder to go one better and lift another BBL title is certainly there for the Australian batter, Konstas admitted that defeating the club’s cross-town rivals is still high on the priority list.

“One match that always stands out in the calendar is the Sydney Smash,” said Konstas.

“When we beat the Sixers in the finals last season, I made sure to rub it in with a few of the Aussie boys who play for them.

“It’s always competitive, and fun, and I’m sure it’ll be a sell-out this year.”

General Public tickets for KFC BBL|15 will be available from 12pm AEST on Tuesday, August 19