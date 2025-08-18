The origin of Nathan Ellis' trademark delivery

Australia's unheralded death-bowling star sat down to chat on the Unplayable Podcast

After a hat-trick on his T20I debut four years ago, you could be forgiven for thinking it could only be downhill for Nathan Ellis in his international career.

But the Sydneysider-turned-Hobartian has done the opposite: in the four years since he's forged a reputation as one of the premier white-ball bowlers in the men's game thanks to his tricks, deceptions and "unique" action.

Bat dominated ball in Australia's recent 5-0 T20 victory over West Indies in the Caribbean with the average runs per over for the series clocking in at 10.23. Ellis, who played all five games, was the standout bowler, conceding 7.88.

In 50-over cricket, Ellis' economy rate of 4.69 is the best of any Australian bowler since the 2023 ODI World Cup with a qualifier of at least 30 overs bowled.

By the same metric in 20-over cricket, only Adam Zampa (7.93) has been more economical than Ellis (7.95) among Aussies since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

For teams that have grown accustomed to facing Australia's eminent towering trio of quicks in Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Ellis, who measures in at just under six foot tall, poses a different threat.

00:37 Play video Has Ellis done enough to pinch a spot off the 'Big Three'?

"I would say I'm quite unique, if you look at us as a bowling group," Ellis told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast in Cairns.

"You've got me and Josh Hazlewood bowling at either end. We couldn't be more different."

01:01 Play video Ellis claims hat-trick on international debut

But Ellis' success is down to more than just stature (or lack of).

The range of bowling variations and slower balls he has at his disposal has been a huge factor in his rise on the international stage.

During July's T20 series against WI, three of Ellis' six wickets came with a slower ball change-up which drew praise from fast bowling royalty Ian Bishop.

"He's got such a quick arm, it really helps to obscure or mask his variations," Bishop said on the broadcast.

"His arm turns over very, very quickly, and so whatever variation is coming, happens in a flash.

"He's top-class, Nathan Ellis. You want him to bowl six overs."

Ellis admits he's "become a little bit synonymous" for his back-of-the-hand slower ball.

"I think I'm lucky with my action," he said. "I've got a fast arm speed and a little bit of a frog-in-the-blender type (action), as I've been called before.

"It took me a long time to bowl it confidently.

"I remember bowling it at grade cricket in Sydney at training and probably one in every three would hit the roof or hit the side net.

"It took me a long time to get the courage to bowl it in a game, but I remember responding to it really well straight away.

"That became one of the balls I would fall back on when things aren't going well."

While he's become a world leader in the delivery, Ellis hasn't pioneered it.

Simon O'Donnell, Steve Waugh, Ian Harvey, Clint McKay, Rene Farrell and James Faulkner have been Australia's most renowned proponents of the ball and it was the Victorian McKay who left an impact on Ellis.

McKay played 59 ODIs between 2009 and 2014, taking 97 wickets in a fantastic career that included a hat-trick against England and a best ranking of No.4 on the ICC bowling charts.

"Clint McKay is one of the ones that I've watched fair bit," Ellis said.

"Very similar in terms of the arm speed and the way it came out.

"I feel like the McKay one is one I look at and go, 'that was one of the better ones'."

Australia have had some marvellous exponents of the back-of-the-hander and before long it might be Ellis who emerges as the best.

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen