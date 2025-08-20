Proteas spinner cited for suspect bowling action

Off-spinner to face independent assessment of his action by ICC, which also reprimanded Adam Zampa after the first ODI

South Africa's spinning allrounder Prenelan Subrayen has been reported over a suspect bowling action after the Proteas' victory in the first one-day international against Australia.

The 31-year-old offspinner, who took the key wicket of Travis Head early on before taking 1-46 in his 10 overs, had been making his ODI debut in the 98-run win in Cairns on Tuesday.

But match officials, who were busy on Tuesday night having also reprimanded Adam Zampa for an "audible obscentity", raised concerns were cited about the legality of Subrayen's bowling action.

With Subrayen now having to face an independent assessment of his action at an ICC-accredited testing facility within 14 days, the news is a blow to the Proteas who are already having to cope without injured star paceman Kagiso Rabada.

Zampa meanwhile received a slap on the wrist, earning one demerit point for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of the Proteas' innings when Zampa used inappropriate language after a misfield and overthrow off his bowling, which was picked up on the stump microphone and broadcast.

Zampa, who took 1-58 in the match, admitted the offence and no formal hearing was required. When a player reaches four demerit points within a 24-month period it is converted into suspension points, and a player is banned.

South Africa's only consolation meanwhile came, incidentally, from the ICC, which announced the same day that Keshav Maharaj has spun himself back to the No.1 spot on their ODI bowling rankings after his devastating five-wicket haul in north Queensland.

It was only two months ago that Subrayen earned his first Test appearance against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, and he was immensely proud and emotional after the honour of receiving his first ODI cap in Cairns.

Subrayen has previously had plenty of scrutiny over his action, starting well over a decade ago.

In December 2012, Cricket South Africa (CSA) placed him under rehabilitation after two separate independent tests showed his action to be illegal, but he was cleared to bowl again in January 2013 after re-testing.

Subrayen was subsequently reported twice the following two years during matches, before he was eventually cleared to resume bowling after having his action examined at South Africa's national performance centre in March 2016.

Australia and South Africa meet again on Friday, August 22 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, where the visitors will be hoping to wrap up the three-match series, before the third instalment at the same venue on Sunday, August 24.

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: South Africa win by 98 runs

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen