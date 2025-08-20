Green warns BBL to expect trial by turn in western Sydney

Thunder stalwart wants Bunsen burners at home after club doubled down on spin strategy at the draft

00:47 Play video Green's 'giggle' at Konstas' Caribbean attire

Sydney Thunder could play up to four genuine spinners in their XI with Chris Green warning teams to expect a trial by turn at Engie Stadium in KFC BBL|15.

The Thunder made the final of last summer's tournament but were beaten by Hobart Hurricanes after a rampaging Mitch Owen century, his second of the season.

So instead of revamping their playing style, the Thunder have identified a strength in their bowling stocks and are doubling down for the new season.

Their home venue Engie Stadium in Sydney's western suburbs was the lowest scoring of the nine venues to host multiple games in BBL|14, with an average first innings total of 153 and collective batting average of 20.27.

Club stalwart Chris Green is keen to see that peculiar statistic exploited even further this summer as the Thunder seek to end a decade-long title drought.

And the recruitment of an international spinner at the draft suggests the franchise's decision-makers are thinking the same.

"We've gone for Shadab Khan, which I think is a great signing," Green told the Unplayable Podcast.

"To have Tanveer (Sangha), myself, Tommy (Andrews) and Shadab Khan bowling on the Showgrounds (is exciting).

"I really want those wickets to be tough to bat on."

Adding, with tongue firmly in cheek, "I'm not at all for entertaining, big scores. Scrappy 100, 120 all outs will be great at the Sydney Thunder home games this season."

03:15 Play video Green shines in Thunder's spin heavy approach in BBL|14

Off-spinner Green (12 wickets) and left-arm spinner Andrews (11) were the Thunder's two highest wicket-takers last summer, with rising leg-spinner Sangha (seven) also having a strong campaign.

The introduction of Pakistani leg-spinning allrounder Shadab will see the Thunder consider playing four frontline spinners at home matches.

This becomes a genuine possibility given Green and Shadab have experience batting in the top six, allowing room for quicks like Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar and Kiwi import Lockie Ferguson.

The 31-year-old Green has featured in the past 11 seasons for the Thunder, dating back to BBL|04. With 110 caps to his name, he is streets ahead of the franchise's second-most capped player, Daniel Sams (84).

Green was in the XI for the Thunder's famous final win over Melbourne Stars in the BBL|05 final, a side that was led by Australian legend Mike Hussey.

It remains the Thunder's only title in the men's competition.

The pair have linked up again at the Welsh Fire for this year's Hundred competition with Hussey as head coach and Green one of three Aussie internationals next to Steve Smith and Riley Meredith.

04:36 Play video Surge Pod: Driving Sydney Thunder's resurgence

"This is the first time I've reunited with him, and he's been great," Green said of Hussey.

"He was a fantastic captain. He welcomed me into the professional world of cricket with open arms.

"Every time I see him we discuss it (the BBL|05 final) and he's got so much passion for the Sydney Thunder."

Sydney Thunder Contracted for BBL|15: Tom Andrews (BBL|15), Wes Agar (BBL|15), Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Ollie Davies (BBL|15), Lockie Ferguson (BBL|15), Matt Gilkes (BBL|15), Chris Green (BBL|16), Ryan Hadley (BBL|15), Shadab Khan (BBL|15), Sam Konstas (BBL|18), Nathan McAndrew (BBL|15), Blake Nikitaras (BBL|15), Daniel Sams (BBL|15), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|15) Outs: Liam Hatcher (Stars), Jason Sangha (Strikers) Uncontracted: Dan Christian, Pat Cummins, Toby Gray, Nic Maddinson, Will Salzmann Internationals: Sam Billings (England), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

While Green will feature prominently for the Thunder for the upcoming campaign, his role with New South Wales is more uncertain.

Green and NSW came to a "mutual understanding" during the contracting discussions at the end of last summer, which left Green without a Blues deal despite playing seven Sheffield Shield and five One-Day Cup matches in the most recent campaign.

The 2025-26 summer was supposed to be the third season of Green's three-year deal with NSW but his commitment to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) complicated matters.

However, not holding a state contract won't prevent Green from playing domestic cricket if the selectors want him in the XI.

00:46 Play video Green claims career-best figures in WA rout

"This was due to be my last year on state contract," Green said.

"Last year, the CPL's finals clashed with the (state) one-dayers.

"I was back for the second game but I missed the opening game.

"New South Wales' standpoint was, 'We don't want to have the precedent of any contracted players missing games throughout the season'.

"My standpoint was, 'You've got Nathan Lyon around. If I came back and went gangbusters in those first one-dayers, it wouldn't mean that I'd keep my spot in the side for the Shield games'.

"The CPL tournament was a big part in helping me get back on their (NSW's) radar and getting my opportunity to play. So it wasn't a tournament that I was ready to give up.

"The conversation was very open and honest that if my performances are still going well I'll get picked (for NSW) and get (my contract will be) upgraded through playing that way.

"I still love playing for New South Wales … I definitely still want to be playing first-class cricket where I can keep improving my game."

Green will join the Barbados Royals in the CPL when the Hundred finishes at the end of this month.