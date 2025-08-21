Green set for Shield bowling return ahead of Ashes

Cameron Green says he was delighted to get through the recent Frank Worrell Trophy "unscathed" and confirmed he'll use the Sheffield Shield to prepare for this summer's Ashes series.

Green was installed as Australia's No.3 batter in the World Test Championship final in June, which also marked Green's first Test in 15 months following back surgery late last year.

He retained the role for the three Tests in the West Indies that followed, finishing with scores of 52, 46 and 42 on pitches that heavily favoured the bowling team.

He was one of only four batters to finish the series with an average above 30, along with Steve Smith, Travis Head and Alex Carey.

"I don't think we'll be playing on many wickets quite like that (this summer), so I don't think there's too many takeaways," Green told reporters on Thursday.

"It was such a tough wicket, especially for the batters, to try and get out of the series unscathed was a good effort."

While Green said he was "proud to do a role" at first drop, he was reluctant to say he sees himself there for the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 21.

The star allrounder has been playing all formats for Australia since his successful rehabilitation from surgery, which Green described as a "long six months off".

But that thinking may shift as the Ashes opener nears with Green hinting at a solid stint for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield in the lead-up.

Australia will play India in three ODIs and five T20s between October 19 and November 8, a series that will overlap with the first three rounds of the Shield.

Green, however. has his sights on a block of red-ball cricket to fine tune ahead of the five Tests against England.

"In the past, it's worked really well when I've focused on Shield cricket," Green said.

"That potentially might be the way to go, especially with (me) working my way back to bowling, to potentially get a few more overs over a few more days.

"I think that might be the way we go."

Green hasn't bowled in a match since his return but has been sighted having a few short bowls in the nets throughout the BKT Tyres T20 and ODI series.

Another short bowl in the nets today for Cameron Green - slowly increasing his loads ahead of the #Ashes #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/Ls4dy7jKML — Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) August 14, 2025

While his stints in Darwin and Cairns were to an empty net and generally only lasted between six and 12 balls, on Thursday in Mackay he completed a much longer session.

He bowled 36 balls off his full run up under the watchful eye of bowling coach Adam Griffith and was the last Australian player to leave the training session.

Selection chair George Bailey suggested prior to the South Africa series that the Shield would be logical place to resume Green's match bowling and the 26-year-old believes he's on track for that timeline.

"(I'm) going really well," Green said of his bowling.

"I'm not quite certain on what match (his return to bowling) is, but I'm feeling really good and I'm in a really good spot.

"It's just really exciting. It's been a long road back."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT