ICC confirms new venue for Women's ODI World Cup finals

The ICC has been forced into a late shake-up to the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup

A late change has been made to the schedule for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, with Navi Mumbai replacing Bengaluru as a host city for the eight-team tournament.

The International Cricket Council confirmed the changes on Friday, following confirmation Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium – which had been set to host both the tournament opener and final – would be unable to host any games, with DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai added to the schedule.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association failed to obtain police clearances to host matches in Bengaluru in the wake of the fatal stampede that occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations in June.

Guwahati's ACA Stadium will now host the September 30 opener between India and Sri Lanka, while DY Patil Stadium will host a semi-final on October 29 and the final on November 2 – provided Pakistan doesn't qualify, which would then see the tournament decider played in Colombo.

Australia's schedule has remained unchanged, but several other tweaks will see DY Patil Stadium host three group fixtures – two involving India, against New Zealand (October 23) and Bangladesh (October 26), as well as Sri Lanka v Bangladesh on October 20. Sri Lanka's clash with England on October 11 has been switched from Guwahati to Colombo.

The change to the DY Patil venue will be a boost for Australia should they qualify for the finals, with the ground familiar territory after they played five T20Is there in 2022 and 2024.

They won three of those matches and lost one in a Super Over at a venue which has built a reputation for attracting large, boisterous crowds for women's internationals.

Australia's last three visits to India have been largely based in Mumbai, whereas they have not played an international game in Visakhapatnam since 2012 or Colombo since 2016, and are yet to visit either Indore or Guwahati.

Alyssa Healy's team will launch their title defence against New Zealand at Indore's Holkar Stadium on October 1.

Australia's squad for the tournament will be revealed on Friday, September 5.

Australia's Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7.30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7.30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8.30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8.30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8.30pm AEST

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8.30pm AEST

Finals

Semi-final 1: ACA Stadium, Guwahati or R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo*, October 29

Semi-final 2: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, October 30

Final: Navi Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify