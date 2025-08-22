Every squad for the 2025 women's ODI World Cup

See all the official squads for this year's women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka as they are announced

Australia

Alyssa Healy's squad is expected to be announced on Friday, September 5

Bangladesh: TBC

England

Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the team that includes former skipper Heather Knight, who is on the comeback trail from injury. England have opted for four specialist spinners in the squad, including a return for Sarah Glenn who was dropped for their 2025 home season against India. Also returning is Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who head coach Charlotte Edwards said "has been in good form in domestic cricket and she’ll bring dynamism and depth to our batting".

Omitted from their squad for the World Cup run are Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards.

"Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we’re lucky to be able to have such depth in this department, it’s fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back," added Edwards, who will lead the team into her first ICC event as coach. "It will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and I believe that if we play our best cricket we can compete with anyone. We have a huge opportunity to go and do something special. ODI World Cups are the pinnacle of our sport, they only come around every four years and we’re so excited to get over there to start our preparation."

India

There was no room for Shafali Verma in India's World Cup squad, with the hosts electing to stick with Pratika Rawal at the top of the order following her recent success partnering Smriti Mandhana, while the more versatile Yastika Bhatia, who offers cover both at the top of the order and with the gloves, has been included.

There were no real surprises in the 15 players named - while Verma has fought her way back into the T20 side after being dropped last year, she has remained on the outer in the one-day format - while Tejal Hasnabis and Sayali Satghare were two members of the recent tour to England to miss out.

Fast bowler Renuka Singh and allrounder Amanjot Kaur have returned from injuries, however the latter will not feature in the ODI series against Australia that will precede the ICC tournament.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana. Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry (wk), Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand: TBC

Pakistan: TBC

South Africa: TBC

Sri Lanka: TBC

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia's warm-up match

September 27: v England, Bengaluru

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7.30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7.30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8.30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8.30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8.30pm AEST

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8.30pm AEST

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29

Semi-final 2: Bengaluru, October 30

Final: Bengaluru or Colombo*, November 2

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify