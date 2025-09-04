Molineux returns as Australia reveal squad for World Cup defence

Stable squad named for India and Sri Lanka tournament, where Aussies are aiming for eighth 50-over title

Sophie Molineux is poised to make her international return after being included in Australia's squad for their upcoming ODI World Cup defence in India.

Molineux, who has not played since undergoing knee surgery in January, is part of the 15-player squad named by Cricket Australia on Friday for the tournament beginning September 30.

The Victorian spinner is unlikely to feature in the three-game one-day series against India that will precede the ICC tournament, but team medical staff remain optimistic she will be available for the World Cup itself.

To cover Molineux, uncapped spinner Charli Knott has been included in the Australian touring party for those bilateral ODIs in New Chandigarh and New Delhi, alongside wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum, with the pair to then return home for the start of the Women's National Cricket League season on September 24.

Australia's bid for an unprecedented eighth World Cup title will begin against New Zealand in Indore on October 1, and in good news for fans in Australia, every match of the World Cup will be available live and free on Prime Video in Australia with no subscription required.

The ODI series against India, which runs from September 14-20, will be broadcast on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket.

Australia’s World Cup squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. ODI series v India only: Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott

Darcie Brown (quad) and Georgia Wareham (groin) have brushed off recent niggles to take their places in the squad.

"Sophie Molineux is progressing well in her return from a knee injury, and we anticipate she'll be available for the World Cup," Australia team physio Kate Beerworth said.

"Alyssa Healy made a strong return in the recent 'A' series, and we're pleased with where she's at, with Georgia Wareham also back to full training following her adductor injury during the Hundred."

Left-arm spinner Molineux is among a host of Australians who will feature in a 50-over World Cup for the first time, alongside opener Phoebe Litchfield, leg-spinner Wareham, quick Kim Garth and batter Georgia Voll, while the remaining 10 squad members were part of the 2022 triumph in New Zealand.

With spin expected to play a significant role in the tournament, Australia will head over with four frontline spinners to choose from, with Molineux joined by Wareham, a second leg-spinner in Alana King and off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner.

The frontline pace options of Garth, Megan Schutt – who last month revealed this will be her final ODI World Cup – and Brown will be backed up by allrounders Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry.

Captain Alyssa Healy has put her injury woes behind her after an interrupted 2024-25 summer, making a successful return for Australia A against India A in Brisbane last month.

With the 35-year-old set to resume her position at the top of the order, 22-year-old opener Voll will likely serve as batting cover, while Grace Harris, who is generally viewed as more of a T20 specialist at international level, will hope to force her way into the XI as she comes into the tournament off a brilliant UK domestic season where she dominated for Surrey and London Spirit.

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck remains unavailable as she continues her recovery from shoulder surgery, while allrounders Heather Graham and Tess Flintoff were the two other CA-contracted players to miss selection.

The majority of the Australian squad featured in the Hundred last month, with Litchfield named Player of the Tournament after scoring 292 runs at a strike rate of 157.83 for champions Northern Superchargers, while Sutherland took 16 wickets and scored 206 runs for the same team.

"A World Cup in India is one of cricket's biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge," national selector Shawn Flegler said in a statement.

"The valuable experience the squad has gained from several subcontinent tours in recent years, as well as exposure through the Women's Premier League will be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions.

"Across the winter we've seen some terrific performances right through the group – whether that be through the Australia A series, the Hundred or domestic cricket in England – with players personalising their preparations which looks to have put them in good stead.

"Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott continue to impress and will join the squad for the three ODIs as part of their ongoing development, before returning home for the opening rounds of the WNCL.

"The extended nature of an ODI World Cup can be a challenge, and we believe this group has the depth and versatility to meet those demands."

Qantas ODI tour of India 2025

September 14: First ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, 6pm AEST

September 17: Second ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, 6pm AEST

September 20: Third ODI, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 6pm AEST

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: v England, Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30pm AEST

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Amazon's Prime Video. A free trial is available here.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify