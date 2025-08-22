Aussies collapse again as Ngidi's five seals ODI series for Proteas

South Africa have wrapped up their three-game ODI series over Australia with a game to spare

Lungi Ngidi's five wickets trumped Josh Inglis' excellent innings as South Africa took the second BKT Tyres ODI to seal the series in Mackay.

Ngidi, who delivered a decisive burst of 3-16 in June's World Test Championship final against Australia, was instrumental once again as the Proteas won by 84 runs on Friday night.

Chasing 278 to win, Australia's hopes rested on Inglis who hit 87 from 74 and put a difficult series behind him and register his highest international score on home soil.

But Ngidi removed the Aussie top scorer caught behind on his way to a haul of 5-42, which also included the scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Hardie.

It marks five straight bilateral series victories for the Proteas over the Aussies to continue their ODI dominance over the reigning men's 50-over world champions.

As the chase began, Australia lost both their openers in near identical fashion as both Travis Head and Mitch Marsh were caught after skying front foot pull shots off the SA quicks.

Marnus Labuschagne fell to a dismissal that will feel all-too familiar for the Queenslander, caught behind after Ngidi got the new ball to move slightly away from the right-hander.

It left Australia at 3-38 and, like the first ODI, in need of a rebuild early in their chase despite a run rate rising above six runs per over.

Cameron Green and Josh Inglis put on 67 to prevent Australia from another Cairns-like collapse, with Inglis appearing the aggressor while Green took the bulk of the strike from Keshav Maharaj, who dominated on Tuesday night.

Green had a life first ball with Tristan Stubbs having another sloppy night in the field.

He put down Green at second slip and would later drop Marsh at cover, taking his total number of misses across South Africa's T20 and ODI tour to five.

But Green succumbed to the relentless accuracy of Senuran Muthusamy and after doing 54 balls of hard work, hit a low catch to the bowler that was superbly taken millimetres above the pitch.

Inglis continued to be positive, continually using his fast feet against the spinners and going aerial against the pace.

As wickets fell around him, he continued to pepper the boundaries, showing his 360-degree skills with scoop and ramp shots.

But with his dismissal the Aussie tail succumbed quickly as the Proteas wrapped up the series with one game to spare.

SA stand-in captain Aiden Markram chose to bat first when he won the toss on what he said was a pitch that looked great for batting.

Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs were the two South African batters who looked completely at ease but both fell short of their centuries as the Proteas were bowled out in the final over for 277.

Breetzke looked set for his second hundred of his fledgling ODI career, hitting eight boundaries and two flicked sixes in his 78-ball stay.

He raced to his half-century with ease off 46 balls, his fourth consecutive score over 50 to begin his ODI career. He is the first player in the men's game to achieve that mark.

But he was the first of Nathan Ellis' two crucial wickets as Breetzke was unable to control an on-pace bouncer that landed in the hands of Alex Carey at deep square leg.

Stubbs had to do some batting with the tail as he relied more on running between wickets than boundaries (three fours, one six) in his score of 74.

The Aussie quicks were intent on bowling at Stubbs' chest and chin and it prevented the dynamic South African from ever being able to accelerate. He finished with a strike rate of 85.06.

Ellis also picked off dangerman Dewald Brevis for one, again forcing a miscued pull shot which on this occasion was held by Green.

At the top of the innings Xavier Bartlett, into the side in place of Ben Dwarshuis, had two wickets in his first three overs to continue his excellent start to his ODI career.

After collecting eight wickets in his first two matches, Bartlett removed Markram as the right-hander flicked a simple chance to Head at midwicket in the second over of the day.

Two overs later he had the second South Africa opener, Ryan Rickelton, but mostly had Inglis to thank for it, who took a fantastic catch with a full-stretch dive to his left.

Aussie skipper Marsh kept chopping and changing at the bowling crease, allowing no spells of longer than three overs.

He got a fantastic return from his leg-spinners, with Adam Zampa and Labuschagne combining for five wickets.

Marsh needed to get 10 overs from Labuschagne, Head and Aaron Hardie and even when the trio had completed that task the Queenslander was kept in the attack and grabbed the wicket of Muthusamy (4).

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: South Africa won by 98 runs

August 22: South Africa won by 84 runs

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen