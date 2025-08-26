Black Caps big-hitters ruled out of Aussie T20 series

New Zealand's hopes of kicking off their home summer against Australia on a winning note have suffered a setback with big hitters Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen ruled out of October's trans-Tasman T20 series.

Australia take on the Black Caps in three T20 internationals in Mount Maunganui from October 1-4, which will be played for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, as both nations continue their build up to next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

But New Zealand Cricket announced this morning – more than a month out from the first match – that Phillips (groin) and Allen would miss the series due to injury, along with fast bowler Will O'Rourke after scans revealed a stress fracture in his lower back.

O'Rourke and Allen are both set for at least three months on the sidelines, with the latter having undergone surgery on his right foot.

Black Caps white-ball captain Mitchell Santner is also "touch and go" for the Australian series as he prepares to undergo abdominal surgery after returning home from the Hundred with groin pain.

Santner's recovery is expected to take around a month, but Black Caps head coach Rob Walter said they would give their skipper every chance to play in the series.

"We expect to name him in our squad when we announce it in a couple of weeks' time, and from there we can assess how his rest and rehabilitation progresses following surgery before making a call on the eve of the series," Walter said in a statement.

"Mitch is a world-class player and a crucial part of our T20 side from a skills and leadership point of view.

"It's disappointing to lose the services of Glenn and Finn who have played important batting roles in our T20 set up in recent times.

"Like in Zimbabwe, their unavailability will present opportunities for others to put their hands up in what's going to be a hugely exciting and important series against Australia."

Perth Scorchers will also be sweating on the fitness of Allen, who is set to return for the second year of his contract in KFC BBL|15.

The powerful right-handed opener overcame a slow start last season to score 181 runs with two half-centuries in his 10 games for the Scorchers after signing a two-year deal prior to the overseas player draft.

Allen, who doesn't hold a NZC contract, will again be available for the entire Big Bash season should his recovery go to plan.

The Black Caps intend to announce their squad to face Australia in second week of September and are expected to regain the services of towering quick Ben Sears, who has recovered from a side strain that saw him miss their recent tour of Zimbabwe.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

First T20: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST