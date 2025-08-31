Zampa touches down in London for Hundred final cameo

Adam Zampa has touched down in London ready for his marathon 34,000km round trip from Australia to bowl just 20 balls for Oval Invincibles in tonight's Hundred final at Lord's.

Australia's star leg-spinner trained at Lord's on Saturday following his near 30-hour journey to play in the final of the Hundred after his magic helped the Invincibles to consecutive men's titles in the previous two season.

It might seem hugely extravagant but this time the Invincibles have snapped up the 33-year-old, who's been on international duty for Australia against South Africa, for just one game as a replacement for another spin maestro, Rashid Khan, who's been called up to play for Afghanistan.

But the Invincibles reckon Zampa's worth it, and they know just how valuable his wiles can be after his two key wickets, that took him to a joint tournament-best tally of 19 for the season, helped them beat Southern Brave in last year's final.

"He is familiar with this group and Surrey as well, having played in the Blast (earlier this year)," Invincibles coach Tom Moody told Sky Sports.

On the eve of Sunday's final (Monday morning AEST), Zampa and teammate Jason Behrendorff, learned there will be a third Australian in action in the showdown as the Marcus Stoinis-powered Trent Rockets were confirmed as their opponents.

The semi-final 'eliminator' proved a washout at The Oval on Saturday when the rain arrived after Northern Superchargers had made 5-119 and the Rockets' innings was cut short on 12 just five balls into their reply.

The no-result, with the game being called off just before 10pm, meant the Rockets, who also have Joe Root in their ranks, went through to the final as the better-placed team in the league standings.

The Invincibles qualified directed for the final after finishing the regular season on top of the standings.

It leaves a quick turnaround for Stoinis, who had taken a couple of illustrious scalps in the shape of Harry Brook and David Miller before the heavens opened, as he gets ready to tackle his great friend Zampa in the showdown.

98 metres.



Oh, and it's gone out of the ground. #TheHundredEliminator pic.twitter.com/L538Hrh9iE — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 30, 2025

The Invincibles beat the Rockets in the group stage after some amazing late hitting from Sam Curran and Jordan Cox that saw the pair add 64 runs in 15 legal deliveries.

"It was a good contest," said Stoinis. "We probably had the better of them for the majority of that game and they played really well.

"Credit to them for winning … it was some of the best hitting that there's been in any cricket, really."

The good news for Zampa is his marathon trip isn't expected to be rendered pointless by any further rain on Sunday, but he won't be staying on for Surrey's T20 Blast quarterfinal on Wednesday due to Cricket Australia commitments back home.

Zampa took nine wickets in four T20 games for Surrey prior to Australia's 5-0 series win in the West Indies last month.

Australians in The Hundred 2025

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll

London Spirit: David Warner, Ashton Turner; Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott

Manchester Originals: Beth Mooney

Northern Superchargers: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey

Oval Invincibles: Jason Behrendorff; Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning

Southern Brave: Hilton Cartwright

Trent Rockets: Marcus Stoinis; Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham

Welsh Fire: Steve Smith, Riley Meredith, Chris Green; Jess Jonassen