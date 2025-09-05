Why something had to give for all-format Starc

Champion fast bowler explains what led to his T20I retirement, and how it could further cement him as an ODI great

Mitchell Starc's T20 legacy was cemented in 2021 when he played an integral role for Australia's first men's World Cup-winning team in a format that had previously confounded them. In his own household, his feat gets short shrift.

Fair enough too. His wife, Alyssa Healy, has won the women's T20 World Cup six times. "Alyssa brings me back down to earth, telling me, 'It's just one – calm down'," Starc told cricket.com.au.

Still, the champion left-armer counts the men’s title won in a bio-secure bubble in the United Arab Emirates as a career highlight. "To be part of that campaign was really special," he said, "and with a lot of guys who played a lot of T20 cricket together."

When his retirement from T20Is was announced this week, Starc had not played in the format for Australia since last year's World Cup. Yet his decision did surprise some given the proximity to the next edition of that ICC event gets underway in February.

Even Australia’s T20 captain Mitch Marsh was initially taken aback. "I probably should have rang Mitchy," said Starc, smiling sheepishly. "He texted me and said he found out through Instagram. I felt bad about that one - I didn't tell the captain."

For a fast bowler who ranks his Test achievements above all others (and who is justifiably not shunning Indian Premier League riches like he did earlier in his career) one of the white-ball formats had to be ditched.

As for which, Starc admits he hesitated. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis all gave away ODI cricket this year.

Ultimately, though, the lure of winning a third 50-over World Cup crown, as opposed to turning out for the fourth T20 World Cup held over a four-year, three-month period since that 2021 campaign in the UAE, was the more appealing option.

Australia were knocked out of the 2024 World Cup by India in what proved Starc's final T20I // ICC/Getty

"I umm-ed and ahh-ed about which was the right (format) to put to the side," said Starc. "If I wasn't going to be in the frame for 2027 then I didn't want to hold up the spot. I still feel like I've got plenty to offer that ODI team.

"I'd thought about it for a while. I feel like it was probably a good time. I'm 35 now, Tests have always been my priority and they will remain my priority."

Healy is aiming to bring home her third 50-over title (and first as captain) over the coming months in India having been a squad member at the 2013 World Cup and player of the final in 2022.

Starc, player of the tournament in the 2015 men’s equivalent and a key contributor in 2023, could do likewise. Another ODI crown would see him make history, joining Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist as the only three-time men's world champions.

Should Starc make the 2027 tournament to be held in southern Africa only months before his 38th birthday, he could finish his career with a claim on the mantle of the greatest ODI World Cup bowler of all-time.

Only McGrath (71 victims from his four World Cups in '96, '99, '03 and '07) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralidaran (68 scalps from five tournaments from '96 to '11) have more World Cup wickets than Starc's 65 (from the '15, '19 and '23 events).

The big three quicks after Australia's 2023 World Cup final triumph in Ahmedabad // ICC/Getty

It is just one aspect of Starc's extraordinary white-ball record.

His 244 one-day wickets (fourth all-time among Aussies) have come at a strike-rate (26.68) bettered only by India's Mohammed Shami (25.85) among bowlers with at least 150 victims.

Starc acknowledges defying father time is now his chief obstacle, particularly given his pledged allegiance to the Baggy Green. The lead-up to the 2027 World Cup will be one of Australia's busiest on record with up to 21 Tests to be played over a 14-month stretch.

"For lack of a better term, I want to milk my body as much as I can for as much Test cricket as possible," said Starc. "That was never going to be off the table.

"I just felt like one of the other (formats) had to give.

"I feel like I've got plenty to offer the ODI team and with that goal of getting my body to 2027 – but also being good enough to be in that team for the World Cup in 2027.

"I felt like this was my best opportunity to prolong my Test career and get to that World Cup."

There is some irony in that Starc’s international T20 retirement could open the door for him to play in the KFC BBL for the first time in more than a decade.

He hinted a return, likely for the Sydney Sixers, could be on the cards if he pulls up well after the Ashes. Watching Healy lead Australia in their home series against India through February and March is something he could not have done had he gone to the T20 World Cup.

"The T20 team seems pretty settled with the guys that have come in, they've done some great stuff," Starc said.

"Nathan Ellis is flying, Ben Dwarshuis has played a great role, Spencer (Johnson) has done some good stuff when he's played, Sean Abbott as well.

"I feel like that team is in a great spot and I don't need to interrupt that."

As for his most immediate concern – retaining the Ashes – Starc believes October’s three-ODI home series against India, plus a potential Sheffield Shield appearance after that, will be sufficient preparation for the biggest series on the men's calendar.

"The three one-dayers (against India) are a nice, controlled lead-in to five Test matches, 10 overs a game, time on the legs, they're not a day after each other," he said.

"There's some Shield games that can be added to that schedule. (But) I think it's important not to have a concrete way of thinking.

"At times we haven't had time for a Shield game before (Test) summers, at times we've had time for one or two. But I've enjoyed them in the past and will probably look to play one this year."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT