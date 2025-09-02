Fresh injury blow as Aussies look to post-Starc T20 era

00:54 Play video The in-swinging, stump-shattering best of Starc's T20I career

Mitchell Starc's sudden retirement from T20 internationals had already left a dent in Australia's World Cup planning. Now, the bowler who most closely resembles him has been confirmed as being out for the first half of the summer.

Spencer Johnson once filled in as Starc's body double for a television commercial. More importantly, he, like Starc, also can top 145kph while bowling left-arm in-swinging seamers.

But Johnson is considered unlikely to play before the Brisbane Heat's KFC BBL|15 campaign gets underway in December and could even miss the start of the tournament, with his state side, South Australia, confirming to cricket.com.au that he had been diagnosed with bone stress in his back.

It's a similar injury to the one that has today ruled Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins out of any white-ball cricket prior to the Ashes.

Johnson's injury has kept him sidelined since the issue was first detected during the Indian Premier League in April.

It has proved more serious than first thought after the 29-year-old was initially named in Australia's squad for their five-match T20 series against West Indies in July before he was withdrawn.

National selector George Bailey said there was no definitive timeline for Johnson's comeback.

"We're still hoping he can have an impact both domestically and potentially internationally towards the back end of the year," Bailey told reporters.

Regardless of Johnson's injury troubles, Bailey admitted today it was all but impossible to find a like-for-like replacement for Starc in Australia's T20 side.

Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis are set for greater opportunities after impressing in death and new-ball roles (respectively) that the veteran left-armer was one of the world's best at.

Starc called time on his T20 international career after 65 matches on Tuesday as the 14-man squad was announced for next month's three-game tour of New Zealand, finishing his career in the format as a 2021 World Cup champion and Australia's leading fast bowler with 79 wickets.

Only leg-spinner Adam Zampa (130) has taken more T20 wickets for Australia than Starc.

The 35-year-old, who hasn't played a T20I since last year's World Cup in the Caribbean, remains available for Tests, ODIs and domestic T20 leagues, with an eye to playing into 2027 for a tilt at away Test series wins in India and England and a third ODI World Cup.

"He certainly leaves a hole because his record speaks for itself," Bailey said today.

"There's been ongoing conversations with Mitch over a period of time and along with Pat (Cummins) and Josh (Hazlewood) as a group of three, they've been amazing servants across all three formats for a very long period of time.

"And with where they're at in their careers, there was going to come a time when something had to give.

"Mitch has spoken about his priority being and continuing to be Test cricket. The exciting part from our point of view is that very much remains the plan of action."

Bailey said while finding another left-armer that could prodigiously swing the new ball at 145kph would prove difficult, he believes the bowlers they had exposed to international cricket over the past year could fill the roles formerly performed by Starc.

Fellow NSW left-armer Dwarshuis has taken the new ball since returning to the side in the Caribbean and has 13 wickets in seven matches.

And crafty seamer Ellis has established himself in Australia's T20 side, taking 26 of his 41 career T20I wickets at the death with an economy rate of 8.5 between overs 16-20.

"I'm not sure we're going to replace 'Starcy', but it might just be some slight shifting of roles," Bailey said.

"It might not necessarily be a like-for-like replacement, it's probably about where you think they're best utilised. Traditionally, he's taken the new ball and then been able to bowl some clutch overs at the death.

"What we're comfortable with across that T20 group is that we have exposed some different players into some of those roles in the not-too-distant past.

"Nathan Ellis has become a really integral member of that T20 side; (we've) seen some really good stuff from Ben Dwarshuis in particular. Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett have also had opportunities as well."

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

First T20: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel