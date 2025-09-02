Starc ends T20 international career to focus on Tests, ODIs

Australia's left-arm spearhead steps away from shortest format to lengthen Test career and set sights on 2027 ODI World Cup

00:54 Play video The in-swinging, stump-shattering best of Starc's T20I career

Australia have lost their most prolific T20 fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, months out from that format's next World Cup tilt as the left-arm pace weapon became the latest star to lighten his white-ball load in the hopes of extending his career.

Starc today announced his retirement from international T20s. The 35-year-old, who has not played a T20I since last year's World Cup in the Caribbean, will remain available for Tests, ODIs and domestic T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League.

The speedster bows out as the leading men's T20I wicket taker among Australian quicks. Only spinner Adam Zampa (130) has more than Starc's 79 T20I victims.

His career highlight in the format came at the 2021 World Cup when Australia won their first men's T20 title.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," Starc said in a statement.

"I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

"It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

10:50 Play video Fast, full and swinging: Mitch Starc's best wickets in Aus

Starc's decision, the latest in a string of international white-ball retirements among big-name Australians, is a major blow for the Mitch Marsh-led side's hopes of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February.

But it is largely in keeping with the shifting priorities of Australia's ageing golden generation.

In addition to David Warner's exit from all formats last year, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have all retired from ODIs this year, while 50-over captain Pat Cummins has played just two one-dayers since that format's last World Cup in 2023.

Each of those players continue to take up lucrative domestic T20 contracts abroad.

The Aussie bowling group celebrate the 2021 T20 World Cup win // Getty

Starc over the course of his career has stubbornly prioritised international cricket above all else, even his own bank balance, turning down the riches of the IPL for years during the prime of his career.

He has made some of that back, earning more than A$6.5m over the past two IPL seasons. Crucially for Australia, it has not come at the cost of his performances in the Test arena, in which he remains one of the long format's most durable performers.

He took his 400th wicket earlier this year in his milestone 100th Test.

"Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia," selection chief George Bailey said.

"He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket taking ability.

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for a long as possible."

03:14 Play video Starc's white-ball wizardry has teammates in awe

Starc made his T20 international debut in 2012, having already played Test and one-day cricket for Australia in the preceding years, and quickly established himself as one of the shortest format's most devastating bowlers.

He played in five of Australia's next six ICC events in the format (he missed the 2016 World T20 due to injury) and his new-ball prowess was vital in the side breaking their title drought in 2021, beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

Australia hope his T20I exit prolongs his career in the other formats.

The door remains ajar for him to take a swing at joining Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath as three-time ODI world champions at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

By then, Starc will be months away from his 38th birthday. In time, selectors will have to make a call on whether one of the game's greatest limited-overs bowler ever will still have his spark by then.

The ramifications for Australia's T20 team are more immediate.

They will head to New Zealand for next month's three-match series also without Cummins, whose own white-ball future is clouded after it was revealed he is dealing with a back injury.

A bowling attack without Starc, and maybe Cummins, changes the seam-bowling dynamic significantly for a subcontinental World Cup.

Nathan Ellis, who will miss the NZ series on paternity leave, has made a strong case to be in a first-choice side regardless, while Josh Hazlewood is a white-ball mainstay.

Ben Dwarshuis has emerged as a solid left-arm option in the limited-overs side, but lacks Starc's outright pace. As does Xavier Bartlett, though his ability to swing the ball works in his favour as a Powerplay option.

Spencer Johnson is a closer like-for-like for Starc in terms of speed, but is currently on the comeback trail from injury.

Lance Morris, another high-pace seamer who has been viewed as a Starc back-up in the longer formats, faces an even longer spell on the sidelines as he undergoes back surgery.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

First T20: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel