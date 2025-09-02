Stoinis back in World Cup frame as trio return for NZ T20 tour

00:54 Play video The in-swinging, stump-shattering best of Starc's T20I career

Marcus Stoinis is back in the frame for the 2026 T20 World Cup with the allrounder included alongside Matt Short and Mitch Owen in Australia's squad for next month's three-game tour of New Zealand.

Aussie selectors announced a 14-player squad for the whirlwind six-day trip to Mount Maunganui, which followed the shock retirement of Mitchell Starc from T20 internationals.

Men's Test and one-day international captain Pat Cummins will also miss the tour to manage a back issue in preparation for a blockbuster Ashes summer, while Nathan Ellis will be on paternity leave with wife Connie expecting the couple's first child.

Xavier Bartlett also returns to the T20 squad with Cameron Green to prioritise the early rounds of the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia as a return to bowling looms ahead of the five-Test Ashes series.

Australia T20 squad v New Zealand: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Ins: Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Mitch Owen, Xavier Bartlett Outs: Nathan Ellis, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green

Starc called time on his T20 international career as a 2021 T20 World Cup winner and Australia's leading fast bowler in the format with 79 wickets in 65 matches.

The left-armer said he had called time on his career in the shortest format to focus on Test and ODI cricket.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," the 35-year-old said in a statement.

While a significant blow to Mitch Marsh's side in their build-up towards next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, it won't result in disruption to Australia's XI with the veteran fast bowler having played his last T20I during the biennial tournament in the Caribbean last year.

Stoinis is also set to return to international cricket for the first time since late 2024 after missing Australia's 5-0 sweep of West Indies and their 2-1 win over South Africa in Darwin and Cairns.

The allrounder retired from 50-over internationals in February and hasn't held a national or state contract for the past year, but reaffirmed his desire to continue representing Australia in the shortest format during Trent Rockets' run to the Hundred final.

The T20 freelancer and Melbourne Stars captain was also part of the Ricky Ponting-coached Punjab Kings' runners-up finish in the Indian Premier League earlier this year and has played for franchises in South Africa and the United States since a player-of-the-match performance of 61 not out in his last appearance for Australia against Pakistan in November last year.

He faces fresh competition from Green and Owen for the power-hitting roles in Australia's middle-order with the duo forming a formidable combination alongside Tim David in the recent series wins over West Indies and South Africa.

Owen returns to the squad after missing the final T20 and subsequent ODI series against the Proteas due to concussion, while Short has recovered from a side strain he sustained at training in Jamaica the lead up to the West Indies campaign in July.

Back-up gloveman Alex Carey and allrounder Aaron Hardie drop out of the touring party after being called up as injury replacements against South Africa.

Ellis, who has played 10 of Australia's past 11 T20 internationals looks set to be the biggest winner from Starc's retirement in the build towards February's World Cup, while fellow left-armer Ben Dwarshuis could also benefit after impressing as the joint leading wicket-taker in the Caribbean and another strong series against the Proteas.

Selectors will also be closely monitoring Spencer Johnson's recovery from back soreness as another left-arm option to add into the mix with the Brisbane Heat speedster a late out of Australia's Caribbean tour after picking up the injury in the IPL in April.

Meanwhile, Cummins also won't be considered for the home white-ball series (three ODIs followed by five T20Is) against India beginning in mid-October after experiencing lumbar bone stress following the Caribbean Test tour.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

First T20: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel