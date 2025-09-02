Cummins to be managed after scans reveal 'lumbar bone stress'

Australia's Test skipper to miss NZ and India white-ball series as lower back issue is carefully managed ahead of Ashes

Australia's preparation for this summer's Ashes defence has been dealt a significant blow with confirmation captain Pat Cummins has suffered an injury setback.

Cricket Australia today confirmed Cummins would not feature in any of the upcoming white-ball matches against New Zealand or India as a lower-back flare-up risks jeopardising his preparation for, and potentially his participation in, this summer's marquee series against England.

After bowling 95.1 overs in four winter Tests in the UK and the Caribbean, the 32-year-old experienced back pain before medical scans revealed "a level of lumbar bone stress" that CA says "will require further management" in the lead-up to the Ashes.

Cummins has missed recent white-ball series in the Caribbean and northern Australia with an initial view to him replicating the mini pre-season that proved successful for him ahead of last summer's home Tests against India.

But a recurrence of the same type of concern that derailed the early stages of Cummins' international career is a major headache for the Aussie brains trust.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India (or New Zealand) and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," read CA's statement.

The injury has, importantly, not been labelled a "stress fracture" but medicos must now determine whether Cummins' back will be able to hold up through an Ashes series that sees five Tests squeezed into seven weeks.

Cummins has been one of Australia's most durable performers over recent years.

He has only missed two Tests through injury since taking over as captain almost four years ago, while only spinner Nathan Lyon (70) has played more Tests than Cummins since the latter's comeback from injury in 2017.

He has been one of Australia's most reliable Ashes performers in that time as well, having missed just one of Australia's past 20 Tests against England.

He played all five matches at home in 2017-18 and away in 2019 and 2023. It will be a considerable feat if he can repeat that in 2025-26.

The emergence of Scott Boland means Cummins, on paper, is relatively simple to replace in an XI where all the fast bowlers are fit. Steve Smith likewise is a capable pair of hands as captain and took the reins Sri Lanka earlier this year.

But the loss of one of Australia's greatest ever fast bowlers would be a massive Ashes blow.

An attack of Hazlewood (34 years old), Starc (35), Boland (36) and spinner Nathan Lyon (38 in November) for the first Test in Perth would be one of the oldest ever fielded by an Australian side.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT