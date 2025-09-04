Kerr to remain a Sixer with fresh two-year deal

Allrounder joins Josh Philippe and Joel Davies in committing to Sydney Sixers until BBL|16

Sydney Sixers have made their first local list move for the upcoming men's Big Bash season, re-signing allrounder Hayden Kerr on a two-year deal.

Kerr, who lost his NSW state contract at end of last season before securing a late move to Queensland in July, extends his stay at the Sixers though to the end BBL|16.

The left-armer made his T20 debut in BBL|09 and is the club's fourth leading wicket-taker of all-time with 54 wickets.

But the defining performance of his 52 games to date came with the bat when he produced a memorable 98 not out from 58 balls in the BBL|11 Challenger final against Adelaide Strikers to fire the depleted Sixers into the season decider.

02:40 Play video Makeshift opener Kerr seals spot in BBL pantheon

That knock, and a 25-wicket campaign, earned him a new three-year contract that expired at the end of last season.

While he hasn't reached the same heights since and has battled a number of injuries over the past three years, general manager Rachael Haynes said he remained a valuable part of the Sixers group going forward.

Sydney Sixers list for BBL|15: Sean Abbott (contracted until BBL|15), Babar Azam (BBL|15), Jafer Chohan (BBL|15), Sam Curran (BBL|15), Joel Davies (BBL|16), Ben Dwarshuis (BBL|15), Jack Edwards (BBL|16), Moises Henriques (BBL|15), Hayden Kerr (BBL|16), Todd Murphy (BBL|15), Mitch Perry (BBL|15), Josh Philippe (BBL|16), Jordan Silk (BBL|15), Steve Smith (BBL|16) Uncontracted: Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Lachlan Hearne, Daniel Hughes, Hanno Jacobs, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Starc Internationals: Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jafer Chohan (England), Sam Curran (England)

"He brings great energy, he's a consistent performer and he's shown he can change games with both bat and ball," the former Australian captain said.

"He's delivered some unforgettable moments for the Sixers, and we're excited to see what he can achieve in pink over the next two seasons."

Kerr, who is born and raised in the famous cricketing town of Bowral, is currently playing for Gold Coast in his adopted state's T20 Max competition, taking five wickets in five matches.

"This club has been the foundation and platform for my career to date, and I'm excited to continue to build on what the team has achieved together," he said.

06:16 Play video All 25 wickets as Kerr bursts onto the scene in BBL|11

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity and what the next two seasons will bring."

Earlier this week, the Sixers announced a one-year contract extension to keep wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe at the club until the end of BBL|16, while emerging allrounder Joel Davies also had an extra year added to his deal last month.

That duo, Kerr, star batter Steve Smith and allrounder Jack Edwards are the only Sixers men's players committed beyond the upcoming season with captain Moises Henriques, fast-bowling allrounders Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis, spinner Todd Murphy and Jordan Silk among those with deals currently expiring at the end of KFC BBL|15.

Haynes will no doubt been keen to lock in the rest of the Sixers core group as the new season approaches to avoid them becoming targets of rival clubs during the post-season free agent period.

The Sixers will launch the BBL|15 season against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Sunday, December 14 with superstar direct signing Babar Azam set to make his Big Bash debut.