Sixers protect core against free agency with Philippe extension

Sydney Sixers have locked away Josh Philippe for another season with the wicketkeeper-batter extending his stay at the SCG-based club until the end of BBL|16.

Philippe was already signed for this summer's KFC BBL|15 campaign but the Sixers have moved quickly to add an extra year to his contract, ensuring he would not become a free agent at the end of the season.

Under league contracting rules introduced last year, all Big Bash players out of contract at season's end become free agents during an eight-day Player Movement Window following the BBL final.

Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said it was important for the club to continue to shore up their core playing group into future.

"Josh has been a core part of our team for the better part of a decade," she said.

"He's a Sixers person through and through, so it was a no-brainer for us to extend his time with the club.

"It's crucial that we continually manage our list to ensure we're in the best position and we want to make sure our key players are locked in.

"We know how much our fans love Josh. He's an entertainer on-field, and humble and hard-working off it – and we know our Sixers members will look forward to interacting with him for seasons to come."

The two-time Big Bash champion has barely missed a game for the Sixers since joining the club eight years ago, with Philippe featuring in both of their BBL|09 and |10 title wins and notching 100 appearances for the club last summer.

The West Australian native made his BBL debut for the Perth Scorchers in 2017, playing one game for the WA club before joining the Sixers the next season to fill their keeping following Brad Haddin's retirement. He has since moved all his of his cricket to NSW after switching states prior to last season.

04:58 Play video Philippe marks NSW debut with stirring century

The internationally-capped right-hander is currently the Sixers' second highest run-scorer of all-time with 2446, behind only captain Moises Henriques on 3139.

Philippe looks set to be joined by a new opening partner this summer with prized direct signing, Pakistan superstar Babar Azam, a top candidate to replace James Vince after the veteran Englishman didn't nominate for this year's draft. Vince has been signed by the Gulf Giants, with the UAE T20 competition brought forward into the December-January window to avoid a clash with the T20 World Cup.

Crucially, Babar will be available for the entire season and finals (if the Sixers qualify) after the club lost both of their knockout matches in BBL|14 following a significant turnover of players due to international duties and departures to rival franchise leagues.

Top overseas draft pick Sam Curran will also be available for finals when he joins the team in the second half of the season, with returning English leg-spinner Jafer Chohan available for the entire BBL|15 campaign.

Sydney Sixers list for BBL|15: Sean Abbott (contracted until BBL|15), Babar Azam (BBL|15), Jafer Chohan (BBL|15), Sam Curran (BBL|15), Joel Davies (BBL|16), Ben Dwarshuis (BBL|15), Jack Edwards (BBL|16), Moises Henriques (BBL|15), Todd Murphy (BBL|15), Mitch Perry (BBL|15), Josh Philippe (BBL|16), Jordan Silk (BBL|15), Steve Smith (BBL|16) Uncontracted: Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Lachlan Hearne, Daniel Hughes, Hanno Jacobs, Hayden Kerr, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Starc Internationals: Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jafer Chohan (England), Sam Curran (England)

Philippe, star batter Steve Smith and allrounders Jack Edwards and Joel Davies are the only Sixers men's players committed beyond the upcoming season with captain Henriques, fast-bowling allrounders Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis, spinner Todd Murphy and Jordan Silk among those with deals currently expiring at the end of BBL|15.

The Sixers are yet to make any other domestic list moves this off-season, with clubs currently only permitted to contract up to 10 men's players prior to the Player Movement Window, with the rest to enter the free agency pool.

The Sixers will launch the new BBL season when they renew their fierce rivalry with Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Sunday, December 14.