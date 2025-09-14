Schutt joins elite club as Aussies bowl first in opening ODI

India elect to bat first as the new Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosts its first international match

Australia are bowling first in the opening one-day international in New Chandigarh, as Megan Schutt becomes the ninth Australian woman to play 100 one-day internationals.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to set Australia a target in the first of three ODIs, which are serving as preparation for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup starting at the end of the month.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud

Australia named an XI that featured no surprises, with Schutt joined by Kim Garth in the frontline pace attack alongside allrounders Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry, and three spin options in Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Georgia Wareham.

Grace Harris, who was a late arrival in India due to illness, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Voll, Charli Knott and Nicole Faltum are the squad members sitting on the sidelines.

The fierce rivals will play three one-dayers across the next seven days as they fine-tune for the ICC tournament.

For Australia, it is a chance to reacquaint themselves with the conditions having last visited India for an international series in January 2024.

For India, it is an opportunity to knock off the world's No.1 team – a challenge that looms as the final piece of the puzzle for their World Cup preparations after a dominant nine months in the 50-over format, and one that could provide a significant mental edge.

"They've playing really well, I think it's two good teams in a pretty good place at the moment," Healy said of India when addressing the media on Saturday.

"India are probably red-hot favourites in their home conditions, coming into a World Cup.

"But I feel like the squad of 15 players we've got to contribute in this series is really well placed."

Healy's team last played an ODI during January's Ashes, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur's team has enjoyed a heavy diet of 50-over cricket in 2025, playing 14 matches and winning 12 of those.

That run included a 2-1 away series win in England during their most recent series, while they also dropped a game to Sri Lanka during a tri-series in May.

Qantas ODI tour of India 2025

September 14: First ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, 6pm AEST

September 17: Second ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, 6pm AEST

September 20: Third ODI, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 6pm AEST

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: v England, Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30pm AEST

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All World Cup matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Amazon's Prime Video. A free trial is available here.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify