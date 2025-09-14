Breakers appoint new captain for WNCL title defence

Internationally-capped fast bowler Lauren Cheatle will take the reins at NSW this summer

Lauren Cheatle will lead New South Wales' bid for back-to-back Women's National Cricket League titles, with the fast bowler appointed captain for the 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old will become the 33rd woman to captain the Breakers, with wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson joining her as vice-captain.

The pair form a NSW brains trust alongside new coach Peter Clarke, who joined the Breakers on a three-year deal earlier this year.

Cheatle, who debuted for NSW as a 16-year-old in 2015, served as deputy to English import Georgia Adams during the Breakers' title-winning campaign last season, which saw the state snap a five-year drought to claim the Ruth Preddey Cup for a 21st time.

A left-arm quick from Bowral, Cheatle has played 12 international matches for Australia, debuting ahead of the T20I World Cup while still in high school in 2016 and last featuring for the national side in late 2023 when she made her Test debut at Wankhede.

While a series of serious injuries have curbed her opportunities at the highest level, Cheatle was back in the green and gold last month playing for Australia A against India A and remains firmly in the sights of national selectors.

01:06 Play video Cheatle gets T20 cap from Southern Stars legend

Wilson meanwhile has been rewarded for her recent outstanding seasons, including her standout 2024-25 campaign that saw her crowned the WNCL player of the season.

"It's an incredible privilege to be named captain," Cheatle said in a statement.

"I grew up in the NSW pathway and have always looked up to the greats who wore the sky blue before me, so to now be in a position to lead this team is really special."

Four shoulder reconstructions, a back stress fracture and a couple of brushes with skin cancer are among the setbacks Cheatle has experienced since her arrival in elite cricket a decade ago.

But those experiences have given the left-arm quick a broader appreciation for both the game and life in general, and she said she would bring her unique perspective to her new role.

Lauren Cheatle receives her Baggy Green in Mumbai in 2023 // Getty

"My journey in cricket hasn't been straightforward, but those experiences have shaped me and made me value every opportunity I get," she continued.

"This group means a lot to me; we've got a great mix of experience and emerging talent, and I believe our strength lies in how we play for each other. There's a real hunger in the squad and we're all excited to get the season underway and defend our title."

NSW will play two 50-over warm-up matches against ACT Meteors at Cricket Central on September 17 and 19 before beginning their WNCL title defence against Victoria in Melbourne on September 26.