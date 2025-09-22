Western Australia preview: Coach reveals bold plan for success

Western Australia have a bold plan for sustained success, but there are hurdles that need to be cleared first

When Becky Grundy signed a new contract with Western Australia in March, it signalled the start of a new chapter in the state's quest for long-term success.

Triumphs will no longer just be measured in the win-loss column, with Grundy and WA high performance manager Kade Harvey detailing their "clear and ambitious vision" to get back on track.

"I think it was really clear maybe three or four years ago that we had a big shift in our list in terms of some players leaving and then bringing players in," Grundy told cricket.com.au.

"That was actually off the back of the success that we had in winning WNCL in 2019-20.

"We did that because we're thinking about being sustainable with our success.

"So at that time, as good as what that win was, we didn't necessarily feel like it was something that we were going to be able to do year in, year out.

"We knew when we did that, that we were potentially going to have to go backwards to go forwards, which we've seen."

The plan is a two-pronged approach with targeted recruiting being the crux of the off-field component, while the on-field angle revolves around scoring massive totals.

"The vision is about creating an environment where we've got the people in the room who can contribute more broadly than just on-field, and making sure that we're looking long term with that," Grundy said.

"We have been able to integrate some of our younger players through the pathway into a contract list, but also support them with some more senior players."

"Then how we play – we're trying to be a little bit more attacking. We're trying to be more athletic.

"So how do we consistently get close to being able to put 300 on the board or chase 300 down? I think more broadly, that's what we're seeing that in the women's game.

"So the vision is our ability to have a number of players contributing and getting us into those totals as often as we possibly can."

And after finishing on the bottom of the table in the WNCL last season, Grundy is confident her side will be much better this time around.

"If we can get close to a full-front side out for the majority of the year, then I'm hoping that we're going to be really competitive," Grundy said.

"A couple of years ago, we kind of went into the last round knowing what we needed to do try and get ourselves into finals. I think we want to be pushing with this group to be in contention for that."

2025-26 squad

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Madeleine Darke, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham*, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Alana King*, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Ines McKeon, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney*, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo. Rookie: Maddie White Ins: Heather Graham (Tasmania), Ebony Hoskin (NSW), Rebecca McGrath, Ines McKeon, Maddie White Outs: Lisa Griffith (retired), Bhavi Devchand *Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Last season

Seventh (three wins, nine losses)

Possible best XI

For first game (v Queensland, September 24): Chloe Piparo (c), Ines McKeon, Maddy Darke (wk), Heather Graham, Mikayla Hinkley, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Charis Bekker, Ebony Hoskin

Inside word with head coach Becky Grundy

The pre-season

Some teams headed to Maroochydore to play in practice games against each other, with centre wicket availability an issue in the cooler and wetter states.

But Western Australia went down a different track.

"We've been really fortunate that since August we've been able to get out on centre wicket access, which I think is key," Grundy said.

"We've had some internal practice games to help shape how we want to play and be ready for round one."

Availability of Australian players

New signing Heather Graham will "fit like a glove" as she returns to her home state. But how many WNCL games she plays remains to be seen.

"I hope for her sake that we don't see her too often this year, and that she's in the mix for Australia." Grundy said.

However, the WA coach is not expecting any access to Alana King and Beth Mooney, with the duo set for international duties.

Injury update

Bec McGrath has been one of the big improvers but is "touch and go for the first round".

Chloe Ainsworth is unlikely to play before the Spring Challenge, with a long-term plan to get her body right.

Piepa Cleary has suffered a setback with her ACL, and Grundy is unsure what her level of involvement will be in the WNCL before Christmas.

Player to watch

"I think the one that stands out for me is Bec McGrath," Grundy said.

"She kind of got thrown into the deep end a little bit last year off the back of some really strong club performances, but then to go and be asked to go and bat at number three at this level.

"I think she kind of got a taste of how big the gap is, I guess, in terms of what stepping up to the next level was."

"She went okay, but she probably struggled a little bit to be able to score off the better bowlers. And we've seen a real big in shift in in her intent and how she goes about it.

"And I think largely that's confidence as well. When you get to turn up to training and face Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary and Chloe Ainsworth regularly, I think that naturally happens."

Young guns

McGrath and Ines McKeon have transitioned onto full-time contracts after some exposure last year. But after a breakout WBBL|10, Ainsworth looms as the one to watch.

"Chloe Ainsworth is obviously a really exciting player and probably a household name now in WA. For her it's about whether we can keep her consistently on the park," Grundy said.

Areas for improvement

Grundy highlighted her team's desire to put 300 on the board in this new attacking style, but the real measure will be how frequently can they make it happen.

"I think we've shown glimpses of that at times, and it's just been that consistency that's let us down," Grundy said.

Team to beat

"I personally think that Queensland are a pretty consistent side," Grundy said.

"They play aggressively, they put pressure on opposition, and sometimes that doesn't come off.

"They give you opportunities. But I do think that they're a team that – on their day – they really challenge you to be at your best, to be able to beat them."