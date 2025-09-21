Lynn locked in for full Big Bash season with Strikers

The highest run-scorer in BBL history has committed to the Adelaide Strikers for a fourth consecutive season

'Lynnsanity' is set to return to Adelaide Oval for the fourth straight summer with Chris Lynn recommitting to the Strikers for the entire KFC BBL|15 season including finals.

Lynn, who hit an unbeaten century for English county Hampshire earlier this month, had been flagged as a priority re-signing by Adelaide high performance boss Simon Insley following the club's first ever bottom of the table finish last season.

Having previously signed a trio of one-year deals since parting ways with Brisbane Heat in 2022, the Strikers have got their man once again with the destructive right-hander putting pen to paper on a fresh one-year contract.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|15 squad (so far): Hasan Ali (contracted until BBL|15), Cameron Boyce (BBL|15), Jordan Buckingham (BBL|15), Alex Carey (BBL|17), Mackenzie Harvey (BBL|15), Thomas Kelly (BBL|16), Chris Lynn (BBL|15), Harry Nielsen (BBL|15), Jamie Overton (BBL|15), Lloyd Pope (BBL|16), Alex Ross (BBL|15), Jason Sangha (BBL|16), Liam Scott (BBL|16), Matt Short (BBL|17), Henry Thorton (BBL|15), Luke Wood (BBL|15)

Lynn's commitments in the UAE's T20 league meant he wasn't available for the full campaign in each of his first two seasons in Adelaide (BBL|12 and BBL|13).

And after making himself available for the full BBL|14 tournament last summer, he suffered a hamstring injury that forced him out of Adelaide's two crunch matches to end last season.

Now, the 35-year-old is determined to have an uninterrupted campaign as he aims to help the Strikers return to the finals in BBL|15.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back to Adelaide Oval and helping the team go deep into finals this year," Lynn said.

"We've got an exciting squad this season and I can't wait to see what we can produce when we take to the field."

Lynn's recommitment comes after the Strikers secured the services of three South Australian squad members: Jason Sangha has crossed from Sydney Thunder, Mackenzie Harvey from Melbourne Renegades and Liam Scott has re-signed for another two years, boosting the club's batting depth ahead of the upcoming BBL|15 campaign.

Strikers coach Tim Paine labelled Lynn's presence as "invaluable" as his side seeks the club's second men's Big Bash title.

"We're thrilled to have Chris returning to the Strikers as we strive for a deep finals campaign," Paine said.

"While his batting exploits speak for themselves, his experience and leadership are equally invaluable to our emerging players within the squad."

After making his debut with Brisbane Heat in the BBL's inaugural season, Lynn won his one and only Big Bash title to date with the team in teal during BBL|02.

Lynn made history as the first man to win back-to-back BBL player of the tournament awards in BBL|05 and BBL|06 respectively.

In BBL|08, he became the league's most prolific batter – a record he still comfortably holds today with 3955 runs across 14 seasons.

The powerful top-order batter also holds records for the most sixes hit in the BBL (220) and the most 50-plus scores (32) across the competition's history.

Since joining the Strikers in BBL|12 after 11 seasons with the Heat, the 127-game veteran earned selection in the BBL Team of the Tournament during each of his first two seasons with Adelaide.

Despite his hamstring injury last season, Lynn registered his highest Big Bash score in five years with a match-winning 88 against the Renegades at Marvel Stadium.

The Strikers kick off their BBL|15 campaign on December 17 against Sydney Sixers at the SCG.