Shaw receives BBL boost ahead of first A tour

The right-hand batter is returning to the Big Bash, but not as a replacement player

New South Wales young gun Lachlan Shaw's impressive finish to KFC BBL|14 has earned him his first full Big Bash contract, signing a two-year deal with Sydney Sixers ahead of the upcoming season.

Shaw impressed in seven games for the Sixers last summer after being brought into the squad as a replacement for Steve Smith while he was on international duties.

A wicketkeeper-batter from northern Sydney, who is also an electric outfielder, Shaw hit scores of 32 against the Strikers and 33 not out against eventual champions the Hurricanes in two of his four innings for the tournament.

He also rounded out the season strongly for NSW in the One-Day Cup with 80 off 67 balls against Victoria and was part of the Blues side for their season opening loss to Tasmania last Wednesday.

The 22-year-old right-hander is set to join the Australia A one-day squad after Saturday's clash with South Australia to take on India A in three 50-over matches.

Shaw was previously part of Australia's Under-19 World Cup campaign in 2022, top scoring for his side with 51 in their semi-final loss to India.

Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes earmarked Shaw as a key piece of the club's future plans after they were knocked out of the BBL|14 finals by crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder.

"Lachy Shaw as well coming in as an LRP (local replacement player), he put in some really strong performances, not just in the field, but also showed some promising signs with the bat too," Haynes said earlier this year.

"He wasn't on out list initially (but) he got really decent game opportunity just given the injuries around our squad and with Steve Smith being in the Test side.

"There were some really promising signs there shown by him and it's exciting for his future in the competition."

Sydney Sixers BBL|15 squad (so far): Sean Abbott (contracted until BBL|15), Babar Azam (BBL|15), Jafer Chohan (BBL|15), Sam Curran (BBL|15), Joel Davies (BBL|16), Ben Dwarshuis (BBL|15), Jack Edwards (BBL|16), Moises Henriques (BBL|15), Hayden Kerr (BBL|16), Todd Murphy (BBL|15), Mitch Perry (BBL|15), Josh Philippe (BBL|16), Lachlan Shaw (BBL|16), Jordan Silk (BBL|15), Steve Smith (BBL|16)

Shaw is the latest in a string of Sixers players recommit to the club until the end of BBL|16 with allrounder Hayden Kerr also announced on a new two-year deal earlier this month.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe has extended his contract by an extra year through until 2027 and 21-year-old Joel Davies is locked in until BBL|16 alongside star batter Steve Smith and Jack Edwards.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to commit to the Sixers long-term," Shaw said. "To make my debut last season was a dream come true, and I enjoyed every chance I had to take to the field.

"I know there's plenty of hard work ahead, but this is a great group to be a part of, and I'm looking forward to learning as much as I can and contributing to some wins in magenta."

The Sixers will launch the BBL|15 season against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Sunday, December 14 with superstar direct signing Babar Azam set to make his Big Bash debut.