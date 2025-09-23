SA preview: Stable squad eyes next step after '24-25 heartbreak

South Australia came within six runs of making the WNCL final last summer. This year they're looking to take a leap

A heart-breaking six-run defeat in their final game last summer that saw them miss the WNCL final is fuelling South Australia's desire to push further this summer.

In many respects, the SA women had already exceeded expectations by being in contention for a spot in the final going into the final round, having bought into a more attacking style under new head coach Mick Delaney.

Now with a full season under his belt, and a settled, largely unchanged squad, Delaney and his squad are setting their sights high.

"If we were as committed to our game style at the end of season as we were at the start that would have been a real win," says Delaney. "This year it's about refining that ... and whether that results in more wins I'm not sure, but we'll definitely be playing a more well-rounded brand of cricket."

2025-26 squad: Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby (c), Darcie Brown*, Emma De Broughe, Emmerson Filsell, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Isabella Malgioglio, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson and Beth Worthley

Ins: Maggie Clark, Beth Worthley, Isabella Malgioglio

Rookie: Maggie Clark

Outs: Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Annie O'Neil

*Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Last year's WNCL result: Fourth (seven wins, five losses)

Possible XI for first match: Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Ellie Johnston, Madeline Penna, Jemma Barsby (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eleanor Larosa, Courtney Neale, Emmerson Filsell, Maggie Clark

Inside word with head coach Mick Delaney

The pre-season

"There's been a few things that we've done differently and a few things that we've just been trying. We've been up in Maroochydore playing some games, which was a really nice finish to the to the pre-season.

"We've changed our training structure a little bit; we wanted to make training messy at times, we wanted to make sure there was an element of variability across it.

"Last year, I think we prepped for these (pre-season) games in Maroochydore, whereas this year we've just sort of used them as part of our preparation. So we didn't want to hit the ground running here. It was more, 'how can we practice a few things in these games rather than coming up here to win'.

South Australia women's head coach Mick Delaney // Getty

Aussie player availability

The season schedule makes it difficult for South Australia's cadre of Australian stars – Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt – to feature in domestic cricket, but Delaney isn't ruling anything out.

"Our CA-contracted players are unreal. They love being a part of the South Australian program, and they actually train with us a fair bit throughout the pre-season. And they genuinely love playing for South Australia. So I think any opportunity that arises this summer for them to be available, they'll make themselves available. And our group love having them around, they just bring so much experience."

Injury update

"We've got some little niggles here and there, and we've got a couple of players that are coming back from longer term injuries, with Kate Peterson with a shoulder and Eleanor Larosa with a rib injury, but we're confident they'll be ready to go, sort of throughout the season. Whether that's round one or not, I'm not I'm not 100 per cent sure yet, but we'll be pretty close with them."

01:10 Play video Peterson rips through Queensland top-order to set up crucial win

And while not an injury, Delaney confirmed England allrounder Holly Armitage, who captained Northern Superchargers to a win in this year's Hundred, would not be available for the first block of games but is set to arrive over Christmas for the second round onwards.

Young guns

"One of the benefits of CA bringing in rookie contracts is that we've had the ability to contract Maggie Clark this year and have her around the squad more. She's an unbelievable talent and someone that we can't wait to see play for us. She's definitely put herself up for selection and is tracking really nicely at the moment so looking forward to seeing what she'll bring to game time.

"I think Eleanor Larosa last year was probably the form Powerplay bowler of the competition with her left-armers. And the thing with Eleanor is that she's an allrounder, so once her batting catches up to her bowling at WNCL level, she's going to be an exceptional player.

"The other plus for us is that we've brought up a couple of pathway players in Grace Jones, Matilda Maitland and Tahlia Keylock. One thing we found out last year is that it's going to take a real squad effort, including our pathway players, so it's great to see them coming in and performing."

Key players

"We've got the same leadership group as last year with Jemma Barsby as captain with Bridget Patterson and Emma de Broughe as vice-captains, and I think we're really fortunate with them that they are three completely different individuals, and three people that each bring something different to the group. They're three that continuously perform for us as well, so they're not just great leaders but great performers.

02:02 Play video Patterson shows inventiveness with fast 88

"And Kate Petersen will be bringing that little bit more experience to our bowling group once she's available. We've got a really young seam bowling attack. They've put a lot of work in over the off season, and just to see the growth in that entire group has been fantastic. But we're also definitely looking forward to having Kate back, fit and firing. "

Dangerous team(s)

"It's such an even competition that it's really hard to pinpoint who's going to take it out. Victoria are a group that has been building for a few years now and have some exceptional youngsters coming through that are starting to turn into some senior players so I think there'll be a team that'll be hard to beat. And obviously Queensland's there or thereabouts every year, so it's hard to not think of them being thereabouts again."

WNCL schedule

September 26 v Tasmania, Karen Rolton Oval

September 28 v Tasmania, Karen Rolton Oval

January 8 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

January 10 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

January 20 v Queensland, AB Field

January 22 v Queensland, AB Field

February 3 v Victoria, Karen Rolton Oval

February 5 v Victoria, Karen Rolton Oval

February 22 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

February 24 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

March 12 v NSW, Adelaide Oval

March 14 v NSW, Adelaide Oval