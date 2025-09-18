Depleted NZ name stand-in skipper for trans-Tasman T20s

Injured captain Mitchell Santner headlines the list of notable names missing from New Zealand's T20 squad to face Australia

Michael Bracewell will captain a depleted New Zealand side in the upcoming T20I series against Australia, with regular skipper Mitchell Santner and several senior players ruled out through injury.

Santner, recovering from abdominal surgery, is targeting a return later in the month against England, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Wednesday.

In his absence, Bracewell will lead the side for the three-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, starting October 1.

New Zealand T20 squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Explosive opener Finn Allen is sidelined with a foot injury, while pace trio Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), and Will O'Rourke (back), and allrounder Glenn Phillips (groin) are also unavailable.

Top batter Kane Williamson is skipping the series, NZC said earlier in the week.

Australia also have their own injury troubles with Josh Inglis to miss the series after suffering a right calf injury while training with state side Western Australia this week.

Inglis is aiming to return for Australia's home white-ball series against India next month and has been replaced by Alex Carey for the New Zealand tour.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins was previously ruled out of both the NZ and India series as he recovers from lumbar back stress ahead of the Ashes, and Nathan Ellis missed the trans-Tasman tour due to the birth of his first child.

Despite the setbacks, New Zealand's pace stocks have been bolstered by the return of Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears.

Jamieson missed the Zimbabwe tour for the birth of his first child, while Sears returns from a side injury for the Chappell-Hadlee series.

They join Matt Henry, world number one T20I bowler Jacob Duffy, and Canterbury quick Zak Foulkes in the seam attack.

Bracewell, who has led New Zealand to six wins in 10 T20Is, is aiming to reclaim the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy for New Zealand for the first time since 2016.

"It's a great way to start the summer," Bracewell said in a statement.

"The rivalry is massive, and we're motivated to bring the trophy home."

Young batter Bevon Jacobs retains his spot after an unbeaten 44 on debut in Zimbabwe, while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who recently became the third men's player to reach 150 T20I wickets after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and compatriot Tim Southee, will feature as the sole specialist slow bowler.

The series marks 20 years since the first ever men's T20I and will be played entirely at Bay Oval.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

First T20: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel