Sutherland, Brown out of third ODI as Harris, Garth return

Australia are batting first in the ODI series decider against India in Delhi

Australia have made two changes for the third and final ODI at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, with Annabel Sutherland and Darcie Brown to miss the series decider with minor injury concerns.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first, with her team looking to recover from their record 102-run thumping in Wednesday's second one-dayer.

With the ODI World Cup starting in just 10 days, Australia are taking a cautious approach with their stars, with Sutherland (hip soreness) and Brown (back spasms) replaced in the XI by Grace Harris and Kim Garth.

Phoebe Litchfield remains on the sidelines with a low-grade quad strain, with Georgia Voll to again open the batting alongside Healy.

India have gone in unchanged as they eye what would be their first ever ODI series win over the world's top-ranked team.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy

Speaking to media on Friday evening, Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner said there was room for improvement across the board.

"(It's) not necessarily a wake-up call, but I think it shows the powerhouse that India are and the strengths that they possess," Gardner told reporters in Delhi on Friday.

"There's no denying that we didn't play our best game of cricket and we're OK with that – there's plenty of learnings to take out of that going into what is such a huge campaign for us.

"We got out played in all facets of the game and looking forward, there's plenty of things that we can change going into tomorrow's match.

"Going into what's a huge World Cup, we want to win as many games as possible, so going into a series decider is fantastic for both teams; there's a lot to play for, coming to a new venue as well.

"A lot of us haven't played heaps of cricket here. We've only had T20 cricket to reflect on, so making sure we're trying to adapt on the run, and then take a lot of learnings at the last round and then hopefully implement them tomorrow."

Qantas ODI tour of India 2025

September 14: First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

September 17: Second ODI: India won by 102 runs

September 20: Third ODI, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 6pm AEST

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: v England, Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30pm AEST

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify