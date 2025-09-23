South Africa's de Kock reverses ODI retirement

Wicketkeeper included in Proteas squad for series against Pakistan, but captain Temba Bavuma ruled out with injury

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from one-day international cricket and has been included in the Proteas' squad for their upcoming 50-over series against Pakistan.

De Kock quit the 50-over format after the 2023 World Cup where South Africa were knocked out by Australia in the semi-finals, leaving him to play only T20 internationals having already retired from Test cricket in 2021.

But two years later, the 32-year-old is set for an ODI return in a three-match series against Pakistan that is part of a tour also containing two Tests and three T20s.

De Kock was also named in the T20 squad, citing a desire to represent the Proteas across both white-ball formats. He hasn't played for his country in that format since the T20 World Cup final in June last year, which South Africa narrowly lost to India.

"Quinton's return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement.

"When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side and having him back can only benefit the team."

South Africa will co-host the next ODI World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

Test captain Temba Bavuma wasn't selected for to face Pakistan – South Africa's first series of their World Test Championship defence – as he recovers from a calf strain, with Aiden Markram to lead the side for the two-match series in Lahore and Rawalpindi starting on October 12.

Veteran spinner Simon Harmer has earned a recall for the first time since March 2023 for the subcontinent tour, while star left-armer Keshav Maharaj will only be available for the second Test as completes the final stages of recovery from a left groin strain.

Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayan are the other spinners in the squad.

"Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available," Conrad said.

"He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side and his presence on and off the field will be missed.

"At the same time, the majority of the Test squad have experience of playing in the subcontinent and understand the demands that come with it, so I'm confident they will embrace the challenge.

"Pakistan is one of the tougher places to tour, and with spin-friendly conditions expected and Keshav only available from the second game, it was important to have an experienced campaigner like Simon in the squad to provide extra depth in the spin department."