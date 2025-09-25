Launching 'The Diary Room' with Sutherland and Molineux

Get all the latest goss from inside the Aussie women's camp with cricket.com.au's brand new vodcast offering, 'The Diary Room'

Aussie guns Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux are the first duo to join 'The Diary Room', cricket.com.au's brand new video series taking fans closer than ever before to the Aussie women's team.

The two Victorians join host Emily Collin to chat about life in India with the ICC Cricket World Cup rapidly approaching, before an entertaining game of 'Never Have I Ever.'

EPISODE INDEX

01:20 - TLDR: Get to know the girls

06:15 - Cricket Adjacent: what's the latest from India? Plaits, bingo cards and VERY hot weather.

15:10 - Is Annabel Sutherland the best cricketer in the world right now? We think yes.

22:27 - Never Have I Ever…gone to cricket training with less than four hours sleep?

We'd love to hear your feedback for the show! Send it through to podcasts@cricket.com.au

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Amazon's Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify