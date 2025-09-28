'Tough gig': King relishing World Cup spin challenge

More than three years on from her initial ODI World Cup experience, the leggie feels well placed for a big impact this time around

Once a 'fresh face' on the international cricket scene at the 2022 World Cup, Alana King is now preparing to play a major role with ball in hand at the 2025 tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

King debuted just weeks before that 2022 event in New Zealand, handed her shot in the green and gold in place of an injured Georgia Wareham.

Across the three years and five months since Australia lifted the trophy in Christchurch, she has cemented herself as Australia's first-choice leg-spinner in the 50-over format and has been a key wicket taker across the same period – only Ashleigh Gardner, with 51 at 18.47, has taken more one-day wickets since the last World Cup than King's 45 at 17.62.

The 29-year-old is aware she may have her work cut out for her over the coming weeks if the batting-friendly wickets produced in the ODI series against India earlier this month prove to be a trend that carries into the ICC tournament, but told cricket.com.au in Bengaluru on Saturday she was more than up for the challenge.

"I'm not too sure what the World Cup's going to dish up, but if going off the bilateral series, it's going to be a tough gig as a bowler," King said.

"But that's a great challenge for all of us, and we're all excited to face that challenge, and (the ODI series was) really good prep for us.

"We were put under the pump by India at various times, especially in that third ODI, so plenty of learnings, hopefully plenty of plans to put in place whenever we come up against any conditions like that.

"You've just got to keep your plans really simple when the pitch is not offering a whole lot … if you're going to miss by a centimetre or two, you're going to go the journey.

"Hopefully in the World Cup there's a few more pitches that are a bit bowler friendly, and we get into the game a bit more.

"There'll be some wear and tear (throughout the tournament) that'll play into the spinners' hands, and Colombo, when we get over there, it'll be spinner-friendly from the get-go. So that's going to be a challenge in itself."

Australia's first match is against New Zealand in Indore next Wednesday, before they fly to Colombo to play first Pakistan, then co-hosts Sri Lanka.

They will then return to India for the remainder of their group matches, which will be split between Visakhapatnam and Indore.

King said she was relishing not only the chance to feature in a second ODI World Cup, but the opportunity to do so in India, the country where both of her parents were born and raised before emigrating to Australia.

"I'm extremely grateful and very excited for it and for it to be in India is always going to be a special place for me," King told cricket.com.au ahead of her departure for the World Cup.

"It's where my family are from, and I've got my roots there, so playing cricket in India is on a whole other level.

"I was a very fresh face into the international scene in that 2022 World Cup, and I think I've just grown as a player, evolved my game and bowled in different situations, and I've just got a lot more experience behind me now."

The Australia squad resumed training in Bengaluru on Friday following a four-day break, and will meet England in their sole official warm-up at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

01:00 Play video Is Annabel Sutherland the best cricketer in the world right now?

England have undergone a transformation since their 16-0 humbling at the hands of Australia in the multi-format Ashes at the beginning of the year, appointing a new coach in Charlotte Edwards and captain in Natalie Sciver-Brunt, and King said she was expecting a stern challenge.

Sciver-Brunt hit 122 in England's first practice game against India on Thursday before retiring, setting up a hefty total of 9-339, before India – playing without superstars Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur – were bowled out for 187 in response.

"We're all just really excited to get out there for our practice game and hopefully nail a few things and then really get set for the Kiwis," King said.

"(England) are going to be a fresh side ... there's been a bit of change with the coach and the captaincy and just the leadership group in itself.

"They've got some great talent in their squad, and they've changed a little bit in terms of the players that have come in and out.

"They're always going to be a tough challenge."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: v England, Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30pm AEST

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify