Nervous India reveal depth to open World Cup with win

The Women's Cricket World Cup has begun with hosts India defeating Sri Lanka by 59 runs in Guwahati

Recovering from a nervy start, India have begun the ODI World Cup with a victory, comfortably defeating co-hosts Sri Lanka by 59 runs.

Encouragingly for the home side the platform was laid not by their stars, but by the supporting cast, showcasing the depth they will need if they are to beat holders and favourites Australia.

They did reveal weaknesses with bat and ball that stronger opponents will seek to punish, but some of that may be down to first-night nerves and gaining a victory will ease those and instil confidence.

Harleen Deol (48) and Pratika Rawal (37) had overcome the early loss of Smriti Mandhana (8) to lift India to 1-81 before the latter was the first of four wickets for Inoka Ranaweera (4-46).

The spinner then dismissed Deol, Jeminah Rodrigues (0) and Harmanpreet Kaur (21) in the same over.

With Chamari Athapaththu taking the wicket of Richa Ghosh (2) in the next over India were suddenly 6-124 and the 22,843 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati – a group stage record – feared a shock defeat.

But allrounders Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) added 103 for the seventh wicket in 16.3 overs and a late flurry from Sneh Rana (28 off 15 balls) lifted India to 8-269.

That was well beyond Sri Lanka's reach even before their target was raised to 271 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as two rain delays forced a reduction to 47 overs each.

Sri Lanka were not helped by dropping Amanjot on 18, 37 and 50 before she was finally out to a superb diving catch by Vishmi Gunaratne in the deep.

After Rana's fireworks more followed with the opening ceremony held between innings.

When the smoke cleared Athapaththu emerged to make a decent start with Hasini Perera (14) then Harshitha Samarawickrama (29), but when the skipper was dismissed for 43 off 47 with three sixes, Sri Lanka's hopes melted away.

Nilakshi de Silva made 35 off 29 but the rate kept climbing with Sharma (3-54 off 10 overs) and Rana (2-32 off 10) the pick of the bowlers as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 211.

"My partnership (with Kaur) was the turning point after we had lost back-to-back wickets. We wanted to take the game deep and I am used to such situations. So there was no pressure. First match sets the tone and we want to keep winning," Sharma said.

Australia launch their campaign on Wednesday against New Zealand in Indore.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 India Women IND 1 1 0 0 0 1.255 0 2 2 Australia Women AUS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bangladesh Women BAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 England Women ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 New Zealand Women NZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Pakistan Women PAK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 South Africa Women SA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Sri Lanka Women SL 1 0 1 0 0 -1.255 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australia's group stage matches

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify