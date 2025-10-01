Short, Stoinis back as Marsh bowls in first T20I

New Zealand inserted despite T20I matches at the Bay Oval typically favouring the team that bats first

Matt Short and Marcus Stoinis have been named for their international returns as Australia captain Mitchell Marsh inserted New Zealand in the first of three Chappell-Hadlee Trophy T20Is at Mount Maunganui.

Marsh stayed true to his bowl-first preference, despite T20Is at Tauranga's Bay Oval being dominated by the side that bats first, as the Black Caps named an inexperienced XI for their first match of the international season.

New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Tim David, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Kiwi greenhorns Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs and Zakary Foulkes are all new names to the Aussies, with the hosts' regular T20 captain Mitchell Santner among the injured NZ players.

Kane Williamson is not playing in the series, with Rachin Ravindra, Will O'Rouke, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips also among the absentees.

Michael Bracewell is taking the leadership reins amid the injury onslaught.

The Aussies have rolled out a more experienced side for the day-night clash on NZ's north island.

Cameron Green (red-ball priority), Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell (both injured) are the main omissions from Australia's top-order, opening the door for Short and Stoinis to come back into the XI.

Last November's Pakistan series marked the pair's last outings for Australia in the shortest format. Short has suffered side and quad injuries this year, while Stoinis has prioritised franchise leagues.

A middle-order squeeze had loomed before Inglis (calf) and Maxwell (broken wrist) both suffered injuries in the lead-in to this trip that features three games in just four days.

Mitchell Owen is also back after missing Australia's most recent T20I, against South Africa in August, due to injury. Nathan Ellis (paternity leave) and Pat Cummins (bone stress) are the main bowling absentees.

Alex Carey is taking the gloves for the visitors in Inglis' absence. The Australian players will wear black armbands in honour of Carey's father Gordon, who died last month following a battle with leukemia.

Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, along with Maxwell's replacement Josh Philippe, are the Aussies' non-playing squad members.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

First T20: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel