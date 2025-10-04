Shield watch: Who impressed with Ashes spots up for grabs

Catch up on all the standout performances, as well as how the big names fared on day one of the Shield season

Jake Weatherald has made a solid start in his push for an Ashes call up as incumbent Test opener Sam Konstas failed to capitalise on a reprieve under gloomy skies in Perth.

Both Konstas and Weatherald were the beneficiaries of dropped catches early in their innings on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield season, the latter getting a helping hand from the man he hopes to partner come the first Test against England next month.

Australia and Queensland opener Usman Khawaja dropped Weatherald at first slip when he had made just three on Saturday with the Tasmanian left-hander immediately making the Bulls pay, crunching the next delivery through cover for a boundary with another pulled hard to the square leg fence to end the same over.

Tassie opener Jake Weatherald makes the most of an early life 👀 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/B24KbPYwdM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 4, 2025

Despite beginning the domestic summer slowly with scores of 28 and 0 in Tasmania's two one-day matches, the Tigers' opener was in his element facing the red-ball as he and captain Jordan Silk (104) rescued their side after slipping to 3-33 in the opening hour.

Weatherald – last season's leading run-scorer – hit a further six boundaries, including powerful and delicately placed cut shots before he was out to a stunning reflex return catch by Michael Neser for 67 from 99 deliveries.

The veteran paceman was Queensland's only multiple wicket-taker on day one, doing his chances of returning to the Test squad no harm.

Neser also picked up the first wicket of the new Shield season when he had Nivethan Radhakrishnan caught by debutant Hugh Weibgen at slip for seven.

"I was really clear with what I was doing," Weatherald said post-play.

"Coming off my season last year I was trying to repeat the same things, and I was moving pretty well, which I was happy with.

02:00 Play video Ashes hopeful Weatherald opens Shield season with breezy fifty

"A bit of luck (as well), you need a bit of that when you're an opening batter, thankfully."

Konstas, meanwhile, made a nervy start in the west after his side were sent in and could have been on his way earlier had wicketkeeper Joel Curtis not grassed a difficult chance off his inside edge.

Having survived two lbw appeals, Konstas – who turned 20 this week – was trapped in front for four from 25 deliveries by Joel Paris inswinger.

Paris finished the rain affected day with the remarkable figures of 1-1 from eight overs.

Former Test batter Kurtis Patterson was unable to build on his strong one-day form from last month and was the next man out for eight off 36 balls, caught behind off Cameron Gannon.

Cameron Green took a sharp chance low down at slip off spinner Corey Rocchiccioli in his first match for Western Australia in 18 months, but there wasn't much action after that as persistent rain meant only 25.1 over possible in Perth on day one.

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is captaining NSW for the first time this match with Jack Edwards on Australia A duties, and he'll be hoping his batters can give him a total to bowl to on Sunday with his side in trouble at 3-35.

At Adelaide Oval, Australian quick Scott Boland and Fergus O'Neill went wicketless on day one as South Australian opener Henry Hunt (121 not out) and Jake Lehmann (107no) made the Vics toil.

It was Lehmann's fourth century in as many Shield matches stretching back to last season, which included 102 in the first innings of the final against Queensland.

Captain Nathan McSweeney was extremely watchful for 20 balls, failing to get off the mark before nicking his 21st to Victorian counterpart Peter Handscomb at second slip off Mitch Perry (3-61), who was the only successful Victorian bowler on day one.

SA coach Ryan Harris had tipped Hunt as a smokey for Australian selection when speaking to cricket.com.au ahead of the season.

The right-hander returned to near his best last season with his 682 runs placing him second behind Weatherald (906) for specialist openers in the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield.

He was also put down on 33 by Blake Macdonald at first slip.

It was Hunt's slowest Shield century, having faced 300 balls on day one.

02:35 Play video Patient Hunt bats all day for 12th first-class hundred

"It was obviously tough, but I love the challenge of first-class cricket, that's why we play it and to come out with an individual performance today of a hundred, I'm pretty happy with myself," Hunt said at stumps.

Queensland skipper Marnus Labuschagne will be hoping his bowlers can wrap up the final four Tasmanian wickets quickly on Sunday so he and his side can make use of the best batting conditions at Allan Border Field after the Tigers finished day one 6-299.

Labuschagne is in good form after starting the domestic season with a one-day century as he pushes for a Test recall of his own.

03:06 Play video Tassie skipper Silk starts Shield season with smooth century

Tasmania are without Australian allrounder Beau Webster in round one after he was ruled out before the toss with an ankle injury.

Weatherald said Webster was a "bit sore" but was confident he'll be back on the park soon.